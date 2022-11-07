With the expansion of qualifying teams for the Class 6A-II football playoffs by the OSSAA, the top-ranked and undefeated Stillwater High squad will get a week to heal up before trying to make a run at the program’s first state title since winning the 2A crown in 1967.
While the Pioneers won’t play this Friday, the postseason will begin all across the state.
For Stillwater, it won’t find out until Friday night who its first opponent in the playoffs will be. The Pioneers will have to wait the outcome of the game between Bartlesville (4-6) and Lawton (7-3) – with the game being played at Lawton, which finished fourth in District 2. The winner of the contest will travel to Stillwater on Nov. 18 to play in the quarterfinal contest.
Stillwater isn’t the only area team that is the top-ranked and only undefeated in its classification heading into the postseason.
In Class 4A, Cushing is also setting up to try to win its first football state crown since the ’60s – last winning in 1961 as the Class A state champions.
The Tigers are the only 4A team to end its regular season with a perfect mark, and did so with very little competition in doing so.
Cushing has averaged 59.7 points per game – and head into the playoffs having scored at least 63 points or more in its past four contests – while rival Perkins-Tryon of Class 3A managed to score the most points on the Tigers’ defense this year with a 27-mark in the second game of the season.
The Tigers open the postseason at home with a meeting against Broken Bow (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. The contest across the bracket from Cushing’s game is Weatherford (5-4) at Blanchard (7-3). The winner of those two games will meet up Nov. 18 in the quarterfinals.
The rival Demons will also be hosting a first-round playoff game in Class 3A after finishing second in District 1 – the lone district loss being to an undefeated Metro Christian squad. Perkins-Tryon (8-2) will welcome Marlow (7-3) to McIlvain Field at 7 p.m. Friday in a rematch from the nondistrict slate.
The Demons traveled to Marlow in the final game before district play, and returned to Perkins with a 34-21 victory. The Outlaws head into the rematch having just lost, 31-7, to District 2 champion Heritage Hall.
The two eight-man football programs in the area also punched a ticket to the playoffs this season, but both will be on the road.
In Class B, Yale (4-6) will travel to Wetumka (8-1), the District 8 champions in Class B. The Bulldogs head into the road game on a three-game losing streak to the three teams that finished ahead of them in District 7.
In Class C, Coyle (6-4) will take a two-and-a-half-hour trip down to the Red River to face off with Thackerville (6-4).
Coyle finished third in District 3, and is coming off a loss to district champion Wesleyan Christian School (9-1). Thackerville is riding a three-game win streak, but has been up and down this season – having lost an overtime contest in nondistrict play to a Corn Bible program that finished 4-6 and missed the Class C playoffs.
