The first round of the state football playoffs eliminated two area teams, while two others advanced into the next round.
Perry High fell at home to Meeker in a 26-19 loss in the Class 2A playoffs. The Maroons finished their season with a 5-4 record.
In Class B, Yale was defeated at Drumright, 46-28, to end its season. Yale (3-8) beat Drumright 30-0 to begin the season.
Cushing and Morrison advanced in their respective brackets. In Class 4A, Cushing (7-3) beat Bethany, 41-17, at home to extend its season.
“To get to this point in the season and still be able to play is awesome, but we talked all week about we don’t want this thing to end for our seniors,” Cushing coach Rusty Morgan said. “Everybody rallied tonight, and overall, it was our best game of the season.”
Morgan said sophomore wide receiver Camden Crooks had a big night for the Tigers. Crooks had two touchdown receptions and a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown. Morgan also credited senior Hayden Fry and Riley Matheson.
“In the second half, our offensive line imposed their will,” Morgan said. “We were able to get some first downs and keep the clock moving.”
Cushing will play at Weatherford (8-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round of the playoffs. Weatherford beat Bethany, 28-14, two weeks ago.
In Class A, Morrison does as it often does and that’s advance in the playoffs. The Wildcats (8-2) crushed Wyandotte, 50-13, on Friday night.
“We executed really well,” Morrison coach Cory Bales said. “Our young kids played the whole second half and played well. We rushed the ball really well tonight. We had 300 yards in the first half – just rushing alone. We played really good defensively.”
Morrison jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. It led 28-0 at the end of first quarter.
Bales credited performances by Tyler Voss, Gage Williams and Jared Harmon for the team win.
Bales also said his team averaged around nine yards per carry on the night. He said his team’s physicality, especially in the trenches, was the difference.
The Wildcats will travel to Oklahoma Union (6-1) for the next round of the playoffs. The game will start at 7 p.m. Friday.
