Prep football scoreboard Staff Reports Oct 10, 2020 6 hrs ago COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 60, YALE 14 PERRY 21, CHISHOLM 14 WOODLAND 40, MORRISON 36 PERKINS-TRYON 49, COMANCHE 26 TECUMSEH 49, CUSHING 14 PAWNEE 54, TULSA NOAH 49
