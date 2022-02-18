Kendra Kilpatrick’s vision for the best version of the Stillwater High girls' basketball team came true in the last game of the regular season.
As the season progressed, coach Kilpatrick said she knew the Lady Pioneers could be a great team if they managed to have three scorers in double figures. That happened Friday night as Stillwater trounced Deer Creek, 82-52, in a road matchup.
“They just played really great team basketball,” Kilpatrick said. “They shared the ball so unselfishly.”
Senior guard Chrissen Harland led Stillwater with 22 points. Freshman guard Janiyah Williams followed with 20, and senior guard Jayden Mason added 14. At the same time, junior forward Jacey Crawford broke a Lady Pioneer record, swatting two shots to set the all-time single-season mark of 44 blocks.
Senior guard Jenna Brunker returned after an ankle injury to contribute four points, and 10 Lady Pioneers scored.
The Stillwater boys didn’t have the same outcome against the Antlers. Deer Creek defeated the Pioneers, 74-51, as Max Hamra fueled the Antlers’ offense with 24 points.
Perry varsity teams cruise past Sperry
Both Perry High varsity basketball teams won Friday night.
The girls stormed past Sperry, 58-36, and the boys claimed a 54-23 victory against Sperry. Bryson Cash had a team-high 13 points for the boys, while Dylan Hight followed with 11.
