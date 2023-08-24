It’s been a while since Richard Baker had a whistle around his neck. They’re usually not needed on the diamond, but he’ll certainly need one now.
After serving as Yale High’s baseball coach for years, Baker is set to take over the school’s 8-man football program this fall. It won’t be his first time around this block, though. He used to coach 11-man back in the day, but they’d sometimes take the junior high team out for 8-man competition.
Baker has had his fair share of up-close looks at the sport. He knows what it takes.
“It’s a totally different game,” he told News Press. “It’s not the same game. It’s gonna be a challenge for me. It’s gonna be a learning curve.”
Baker is well aware of the uphill battle ahead. He’s ushering the Bulldogs through another coaching change – Baker marking the third coach in three years. First, it was Steven Sullivan in 2021. Neal Bacon followed in 2022.
But Baker doesn’t necessarily see so much change as a bad thing. He’s chosen to find a bright spot that not many others in his situation might have considered looking for.
“Each one of them had a different system,” Baker said of his predecessors. “I told the boys, ‘Look, you can use that to your advantage because there’s not much more I can throw at you that you haven’t already seen.’”
He won’t have to do it all alone. There are a few guys on this year’s squad that have endured and persevered through every bit of the change during their time at Yale. That’s a list headlined by Cornelius Prather, the Bulldogs’ dynamic dual-threat quarterback.
Prather, who will be a senior this year, is looking to step up in the absence of PJ Reece, a member of the 2022 News Press All-Area Football Team after posting 38 catches, 482 yards receiving and four touchdowns, in addition to 68 carries for 465 yards rushing and another six scores.
He’s ready to do just that – and then some.
“I run a lot, and I pride myself on running, and I like to run the football,” Prather said. “I also like giving my wide receivers chances to catch the ball and get them some touchdowns. But, yeah, I’d like to get both sides – running and throwing – going this year.”
If he’s able to do that, it’d help the Bulldogs take the next step toward a goal they’ve been chasing for the past handful of years.
Yale finished the 2022 campaign 4-7 in Class B. It was another trip to the first round of the playoffs – and no further. It was also the program’s fourth consecutive season without a winning record. The Bulldogs haven’t had a season of such since 2018.
“I’m looking forward to going over .500 on the season, getting to the playoffs and doing some actual good,” Prather said.
Despite not being around the program very long at this point, Baker has an idea of what’s kept them from sticking around in the postseason as of late. It might have something to do with the Bulldogs giving up 44.5 points per contest in 2022.
“I’d love to have a winning season. That’s the goal,” Baker said. “I think a lot of it is, they scored quite a few points last year, but they gave up too many points, and that’s what got them hurt. I think we’ll have a little bit more emphasis on the defensive side of the ball. That may be the tweak I’m looking for.”
Baker has a sure-thing offensive threat in Prather, who thinks the Bulldogs have another one in wideout Conner Elliot. They’ll have another one, too, in Prather’s younger brother, Caymon. Set to be a junior, the running back has played a large part in Yale’s offensive successes over the past few seasons – all alongside his brother.
“It’s definitely fun playing with him,” Cornelius said. “We got that bond. I mean, yeah, we’ll get into it on the field a couple of times, but that’s just what brothers do. It’s definitely fun. Definitely fun.”
The Richard Baker era at Yale – on the gridiron, anyway – will get underway when the Bulldogs hit the road for a season-opening matchup with Coyle. Yale won the meeting between the pair in Week 2 of last season, leaving a hanging expectation that the Bluejackets are gonna come out swinging.
So will Baker and Co. They can’t wait for it.
“We’re just excited to play. We’re just ready to get on the field,” Baker said. “We’re just chomping at the bit to get out there and get going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.