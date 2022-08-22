Rusty Morgan saw something special when he called for silence.
Morgan, Cushing’s football coach, recently sat down with his team and had a long talk. He asked each player to vote for six senior captains.
He asked the team to take their votes seriously and think through who they wanted to formally lead the team. Silence blanketed the room as players contemplated their teammates qualifications.
Two of Cushing’s star players, senior quarterback Blaze Berlowitz and senior running back Camden Crooks, were unanimously selected to the group of captains.
“Whenever that happens, that just speaks volumes,” Morgan said. “You know, as a coach, I could sit here and I know what I see and how they work and all that stuff. Whenever you have everybody on your team voting for you…when that happens, that’s special”
Berlowitz and Crooks, two of Cushing’s three First Team All-Area representatives in the Stillwater News Press’ 2021 list, showcase what Morgan is excited about. Talent and leadership are meeting at the perfect time.
Morgan and the Tigers have been dissatisfied since they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last season. Morgan wants to surpass that result, and he feels the team is equipped to do it.
“The way they (the seniors) work and the way that they act on and off the field is something really special,” Morgan said. “And whenever you have a group like that coming through that has those exact same goals and they’re working towards those goals, it really is truly something special.”
Morgan said that, with potentially the exception of a couple players, the Cushing seniors have been playing football together since third or fourth grade. Last season, his junior class emerged as an important group.
The importance of those players is magnified more as seniors. They don’t want to lose in the first round again.
“Numbers wise, it’s a big group of seniors,” Morgan said. “And we’ve got great character and leadership within that group. It is kind of our driving force and has been keeping everybody on that goal that we have for this season.
It starts with Berlowitz. He can use his arm or legs to pick up first downs.
Morgan says Berlowitz’s ability to keep drives alive by any means necessary is one of his best attributes.
“Towards the end of last year, (Berlowitz) was picking up some of those hard-earned first downs and scrambling and doing what he needed to do to keep the chains moving,” Morgan said. “Blaze is an excellent passer, has a very strong arm. Very accurate. So he’s going to throw it around and do those things as well. But when things do break down, Blaze is going to do what it takes to keep the chains moving.”
Morgan said Cushing had a great offseason. Berlowitz, who threw for 3,137 yards and 32 touchdowns while also running for 306 yards and five touchdowns, is one player who has gotten better.
“Blaze is one of the hardest working young men I’ve ever been around in my life and he would absolutely do anything he can to better this team,” Morgan said.
Crooks is a player who can rival Berlowitz’s commitment. Morgan said Crooks has done it all since starting as a freshman.
“He’s just a freak athlete, and it’s not something that’s just given to him,” Morgan said. “He’s worked for everything he’s ever accomplished. And you know, again, right there with Blaze is one of the hardest working dudes I’ve ever been around in my life. It shows in everything he does and all the successes he has.
Crooks racked up 1,624 receiving yards in 2021 on 95 receptions. In addition to being Berlowitz’s primary target, Crooks intercepted five balls while playing in the secondary.
“He’s somebody that we’re going to lean on heavily on both sides of the ball, in the kicking game and in the return game, so we’re expecting a lot more of the same and even more out of Cam,” Morgan said.
Despite the passing ability, Cushing will not be one dimensional. Noah Jones returns and will be the Tigers’ primary tailback. Jones will run behind an experienced offensive line that returns all its starters from last season.
“(The linemen) are another year experienced, another year stronger and another year more mature,” Jones said.
Riley Matheson, the third Cushing player on the Stillwater News Press’ First Team All-Area list, anchors the defense. The Tigers are multiple with their four-man front. They can adjust it to match up with opposing formations.
Jones said he thinks there is a good core of leaders on the defense and it starts with Matheson, the mike linebacker. Matheson is the one getting players lined up pre snap and has blossomed into a vocal leader on defense.
“He is the one that is kind of the, you hear it all the time, the quarterback of the defense,” Jones said.
Most of Cushing’s defensive starters are back, which is another piece coming together for Cushing. They are experienced, talented and not satisfied with the prospects of repeating a first round playoff exit.
Jones said he preaches a day-to-day method of goal setting. That has not dissuaded him from setting a bigger goal for the team.
“I think if you’re doing it right, your ultimate long-term goal should be to be holding a gold ball at the end of the season,” Jones said. “And we do talk about that daily. I mean, what have we done today to better ourselves to that goal? That ultimate goal is to win a state championship.”
