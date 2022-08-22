Cory Bales has learned to become more patient in his later years, and it’s perfect timing with this year’s Morrison High football team.
The longtime Wildcats coach will replace the large majority of his starting skill position players from last year’s state semifinalist squad that finished 10-4 on the season.
In the place of those departed players will be relatively inexperienced underclassmen both in the backfield and at receiver.
“We have been trying to plug in the pieces there,” Bales said. “We have some young kids – they’re talented, just young. So we’re not quite as far along as we generally are, but that’s OK. … It’s just always fun to get this thing kicked off here with the expectations that we have, and those expectations won’t change, so we’ll just kind of bring them along.”
And those young players aren’t going to get the luxury of two weeks of scrimmages to work on what they’ve learned and prepare for the season.
Due to their originally schedule Week 1 opponent moving down to eight-man football, Bales had to scramble to fill that lost game. He found it in Tulsa NOAH, but the game between the two would have to be played in Week Zero.
However, the hope for Bales is that getting a game under the belt of the inexperience players and then getting two weeks to work on what they learned before their next game, could prove just as valuable as participating in a second week of scrimmages.
“Our jobs as coaches is going to make sure that we’re using everything and every time that we have out here in a beneficial way,” Bales said. “And Week Four is your key target week to have them ready to go because that’s when it starts meaning something with district play.”
Fortunately for Bales and his coaching staff, they have loads of experience at the most important part of their offense – up front.
The Wildcats run the Wing T offense that relies heavily on the blocking scheme that included a pulling guard. With so much years of starting experience along the offensive line, the hope for Morrison is the big men up front can carry along with creating the creases needed to allow the young talent in the backfield to maintain the team’s typical offense.
“I think it’s big … to where you can lean on the run game in a little bit early and then hopefully start blending in the passing game,” Bales said. “… I’d rather be in the situation we’re at than vice versa with what we do on offense.”
Leading that line that Bales said is the “heart and soul” of the offense are three-year varsity starters in seniors Bryar Bailey and Seth Dennis. Also returning are juniors Graham Williams, Lawson Hearp and JB Thomas.
That group will also try to translate their role leading the underclassmen onto the defensive side, as well.
With most Class A programs have such small rosters forcing the best players to play both ways, that means the offensive linemen will have to turn it up on the defensive front when attacking opposing offenses.
“We have an outstanding line when it comes to the defense,” Bailey sad. “We will still have the younger kids in the secondary, but our defensive line is very, very good. Probably the best we’ve had in a few years.
“We just have to make sure we wrap up and get the tackle and hold our spot because if we have a leak, we have to rely on those younger kids – which sometimes it’s a good thing, sometimes it’s a bad thing.”
One of the top options in the offensive backfield Bailey will be blocking for is his younger brother, sophomore Brody Bailey, who will be the team’s starting tailback alongside new sophomore quarterback Mason Schubert.
According to the elder Bailey, the first-year starter at running back – who did get to start at linebacker as a freshman – has been putting in extra work to better prepare for the upcoming season.
“We work after practice about every day, doing running routes, running the ball,” Bryar said. “He runs behind me every practice and we’ll go over it about every day.”
