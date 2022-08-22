There may be a new man running the show in Pawnee, but the Black Bears aim to keep much the same.
Pawnee has been known for its powerful rushing attack. The Black Bears have racked up 4,000-yard rushing seasons on the regular in the past few seasons. Karey Jones, Pawnee’s coach who took over in the offseason, is keeping business as usual.
“Run first,” Jones said. “We run second. We’re going to run on third and we’re going to run on fourth, too.”
Jones was a natural choice to become the new Pawnee coach. He has been at the school for seven years, and after a spell of coaching turnover in the last two years, Jones got the job. As the Black Bears offensive coordinator for the previous six years, Jones’ familiarity with both the schemes and the players on the team ensures an easier transition for players.
“Trying to keep everything consistent, it just kind of was a good fit for me to take the team,” Jones said. “All the other coaches, we’ve all coached all these years together, we know each other well. So for the kids’ sake, it just made the most sense to not change coaches again.”
Jones said he has known most of the kids on his roster for a long time. He has coached many of his players’ older brothers.
Luke Mitchell is an example of that. Mitchell, Pawnee’s sophomore quarterback, will start for Black Bears because his older brother Jake, the 2021 quarterback, graduated.
Luke Mitchell brings a different dynamic than his brother. While Jake Mitchell played basketball as his secondary sport, Luke wrestles for the Black Bears.
“(Luke) is going to be tall, but he’s going to be a lot thicker and a lot more muscular (than Jake),” Jones said.
Each Pawnee quarterback in the last four years has run for at least 1,400 yards. Jones is excited to see Luke Mitchell use his wrestling background to aid his attempt to further that proud history.
Luke Mitchell played little at quarterback his freshman year because he was needed on varsity. He started in the secondary and emerged as a reliable pass catcher. Despite the inexperience, Jones is confident in Luke taking over the offense in his brother’s stead.
“He is going to be kind of be raw at it, but I knew last year early on that this was going to be my quarterback the next year and you know he did everything this summer that he should do in seven on seven,” Jones said. “He looked good in team camp. He’s ready to step in and run this thing for us.”
Luke Mitchell will be surrounded when he takes snaps. Jones said Pawnee is a four-back offense. They utilize tailbacks, fullbacks and wingbacks to forge a path through defensive lines.
Jacob Warnock is the primary tailback. Wingback Kolbe Novotny, another player who will get carries, is a smaller athlete with speed to make game-breaking runs.
“We don’t have just one feature back or one guy that runs the whole show,” Jones said. “It’s a combination of all those guys.”
The players in front of the rushers may be Pawnee’s biggest strength. The players on the offensive line, who also play two ways to make up a formidable defensive line, are mostly upperclassmen.
“Six of my seven guys are juniors and they have all been all summer long, hitting the weights hitting the conditioning,” Jones said. “I mean, it’s from tight end to my left tackle.”
Jones said the linemen are trapping or pulling on every play – another reason why he did not want to drastically alter the offense as head coach. He is confident in his players knowing and executing their assignments.
“They’re big, strong kids that have been doing this same system same type of offense for a couple years now,” Jones said. “We’re really excited. All juniors, so we got two years of really being able to be tough up front I think.”
Strength is not something present only on the offensive line. It was Jones’ first offseason to run summer pride, Pawnee’s conditioning program. Jones said he enjoyed being around the team daily, overseeing progress built one rep at a time.
Lifting is another Pawnee tradition that Jones did not want to disrupt, but merely add to.
“It was my first year of running the summer pride program and I wanted to make sure they were doing the proper lifts, doing that type of stuff,” Jones said. “There’s been a very good weightlifting program in place in Pawnee and I wanted to not interrupt that but add a little bit of a different stuff.”
Pawnee lost to Ringling, the eventual state runners-up, in the quarterfinals in 2021. Jones has made it a point to improve on past playoff runs. The fact that Pawnee has held leads in three recent playoff losses is a strong motivator.
Jones and the Black Bears have set a goal to make the playoffs. It is not an ending point, they hope to go further. But in a tough district, if Pawnee’s rushing attack is enough to make the playoffs then they know they have set themselves up to go deep into the postseason.
“We believe if we can get through our district alive at the end and get to the playoffs, we have an opportunity to make a run because our offense is so difficult and because our kids are very, very tough and they just continue to keep playing and never give up,” Jones said.
