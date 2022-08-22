Tanner Dawes didn’t need much time for Dawayne Hudson’s amped-up coaching style to win him over.
After only one season of playing football for Hudson at Perkins-Tryon High, senior quarterback Dawes offered high praise for his team’s leader.
“That man makes me want to run through a brick wall sometimes,” Dawes said. “He’s that good of a coach. The halftime speeches, pregame speeches – it makes me through the roof, adrenaline.”
As the Demons enter their second season under Hudson’s direction, they share his enthusiasm. Perkins-Tryon is fired up about football, and the 2021 season provided reasons to carry optimism into the Hudson era.
Arriving from Midwest City, where he was the defensive coordinator, Hudson led the Demons to a 9-3 overall record and a 6-1 district record. Perkins-Tryon finished second in Class 3A District 1 and reached the playoff quarterfinals, exiting with a 34-14 loss to state champion Holland Hall.
Hudson, the District 3A-1 Coach of the Year, described it as a “good foundational” season, not a finished product. With a solid footing, the Demons can expand and elevate their game.
“We’ve tried to improve ourselves, look at what we can do to improve our program, building on the success from last year,” Hudson said. “I think it’s still exciting to be a part of our football program and selling our brand, and we just want to build on that and continue that excitement.”
After a scrimmage against Kiefer, Perkins-Tryon will open the season with the support of a home crowd. The Demons host Class 4A team Tecumseh on Sept. 2 during Week One. P-T’s nondistrict slate includes a Sept. 9 home showdown with Stillwater-area foe Cushing, a 4A squad that claimed a 48-14 victory in the rivalry game during the past season.
After three nondistrict matchups, Perkins-Tryon dives into district play against Kingfisher on Sept. 23 at McIlvain Field. Although Hudson said going 1-0 is the Demons’ initial goal, his step-by-step approach leads to a big-picture mission.
“We feel like we’ve got a good road in the playoffs if we could win our district,” Hudson said. “That’s our No. 1 goal is to win district – and then everything else.”
Although Perkins-Tryon is striving to surpass last season’s results, the cornerstones of Hudson’s system have not changed. He continues to emphasize strength on the offensive and defensive lines. As the Demons utilize a spread offense with run-pass option plays, the guys in the trenches pave the way for their teammates to showcase versatility.
“We’re gonna hang our hat on leaning on those dudes, our linemen up front … whether it’s to protect us or it’s to block for us in the run game,” Hudson said. “So that part’s exciting.”
Practicing amid a reliable corps of seniors, along with junior Bryce Lightfoot anchoring the line at center, senior lineman Jayden Tackett has a positive outlook.
“I think it will be about the same as last year,” Tackett said. “It should be a really good, solid group.”
Tackett said he is focused on improving his mobility and footwork. While he fine-tunes his skills at a familiar spot on the field, some of his teammates are adapting to new roles.
Dawes, who previously played wide receiver, has shifted to quarterback for his senior year. He is embracing the responsibility of succeeding Gunnar Thrash, the breakout senior who threw for 1,864 yards and 24 touchdowns in his sole season as the starting passer.
“I’m trying to be that guy who the team respects, knows everything that we need to know,” Dawes said. “Gets done what needs to be done, show the team that I’ll work for them if they help work with me and stuff, and just show them that I can be a leader just as well as Gunnar was.”
Hudson said Dawes’ experience at receiver should help him understand how a quarterback and wideouts have to be in sync. Although Dawes is new to the varsity role, he gained reps as a JV signal-caller during the past season.
As he prepares to apply those fundamentals to a higher-intensity environment, he embraces the challenge. Dawes said he loves the spread offense, and the Demons’ depth at skill positions allows him to potentially surprise defenses with an unpredictable playbook.
P-T has “a slew of running backs,” Hudson said, and junior speedster Tre Stevenson headlines that group. As a sophomore, Stevenson stockpiled 1,141 rushing yards for 18 touchdowns, averaging 96 yards per game.
The offense could also feature senior Braxton Lightfoot in a variety of ways. Lightfoot, nicknamed “Scrappy” among teammates and coaches, identified himself as a linebacker/receiver, but his offensive capabilities extend beyond catching passes.
“I think offensively, he’ll play three, four, five different positions,” Hudson said. “And whether it’s blocking or receiving, he can do it all.”
Lightfoot’s “scrappy” approach also shows when he plays middle linebacker. During his junior season, he recorded a team-high 94 tackles, including 58 solo stops, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Those numbers pop out on a stat sheet, but they aren’t enough for Lightfoot this year.
“I would like to have more tackles, more catches, more yards, basically just to one-up myself,” Lightfoot said.
On defense, he joins forces with standouts such as defensive back Quincy Mouton and inside linebacker Hagen Cundiff, someone teammates identified as a vocal leader. Dawes also retains his role as a safety, balancing that job with his new quarterback duties.
“He’s still going to have to play some on defense because he’s that valuable to us,” Hudson said.
With a versatile offense and a gritty defense, Perkins-Tryon has another asset that sometimes flies under the radar: strength on special teams. Steady kicker Dylan Davidson returns for his junior season, and the Demons’ explosive running backs can use their skills on punt returns and kickoff returns.
“Anytime opposing teams are having to kick away from a few key people, it leads to more mistakes, and so we feel like we’ve got to create an advantage in every game with our special teams,” Hudson said. “Find a way to steal points, find a way to steal yards, as well as find a way to even block a punt or anything like that.”
Although Perkins-Tryon graduated nine seniors, the team holds onto the determined, spirited identity Hudson established during his first season – and several veteran players are already familiar with his approach. Lightfoot said this should help the Demons plan ahead in games.
“We’re a pretty seasoned and experienced bunch, we feel like,” Hudson said. “There’s some areas we’re not as seasoned that will take some time to get them ready, but they worked really hard this offseason to get ready.”
