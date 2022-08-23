Travis Cole has a larger group out for the Perry football program than a year ago, but just like last season, it is a young group of Maroons.
Cole said this season’s roster has 42 players out, with 31 of those athletes being either freshmen or sophomores.
“We still have eight starters come back on both sides of the ball,” Cole said. “As far as production-wise, we lost quite a bit, but we’ve got a lot of good experience coming back.
So we’re still pretty young, but we have a really good group of talented players.”
Fortunately for the Maroons, a large portion of those sophomores were thrown into the fire as freshmen last season. They also got a taste of the playoffs, as the team 5-2 in district play to earn a postseason berth – losing to Chandler in the opening round to finish with a 6-5 overall record.
The Maroons will roll out a new quarterback this season, though he isn’t new to the program.
For the past three years, Dezmond Williams – who will replace Caden Hall, who rushed for nearly 1,600 yards last season – has been a receiver for Perry but will take over behind center to run the offense.
While he doesn’t have experience throwing the ball in this offense, he definitely already knows the route tree – a fact Cole is hopeful to play a part in utilizing his green quarterback.
“He’s been playing for us since he was a freshman – but playing significantly since his freshman year,” Cole said. “So he’s got plenty of experience inside the offense. He’s comfortable with it.
“He understands this offense, plus he’s just a smart kid – got a 26 on the ACT – an intelligent guy who picks up things well. We’re excited to see what he can do.”
Last season, the Maroons focused more on running the ball – at least moreso compared to previous seasons with Cole as the head man. But he expects the offense to look a little more similar to years ago with more passing to complement the run game.
Making the decision to get back to an aerial assault despite a new quarterback is the talent – and size – the Maroons can roll out in the receiving corps. Though they are underclassmen, most of them got plenty of varsity experience last season that Cole hopes will benefit them his year.
“We’re super young, but before (senior) Jude Koehn got in there were sophomores across the board receiver,” the Perry coach said. “Then, we went 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, so we were pretty long. We’ve got some big kids out there.”
While the Maroons will roll out relatively raw skilled position players based on years of experience at their respective positions, the offense will be able to rely on perhaps the most important position group for any football team – its offensive line.
The big men in the trenches are where more of the experience is for the Maroons, with four returning starters a year ago – including several who started as freshmen.
The most potential along that front is in Wyatt Farthing. Cole said the sophomore stands at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds – much larger than most linemen typically found in Class 2A.
“If we can ever get Wyatt 100 percent committed and working towards it, he’s a legitimate DI type of offensive lineman,” Cole said. “He’s got really good feet, and he’s just a sophomore – so just 16 years old. He’s a super talented kid that I don’t think has realized his true potential just yet.”
Perry does plan to move one of the returning offensive linemen away from defending the quarterback to be able to focus more on attacking the quarterback.
Ethan Hughes will take more of his snaps on the defensive line instead of being a traditional two-way player found at the smaller classification.
“He’s been a three-year starter for us at defensive end, and we have a bit more depth up front this year so we’re trying to let him focus on defense,” Cole said. “He’s a really good defensive end, and just trying to let him kind of focus on that as much as we can.”
