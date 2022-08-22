The giant is out of the way, but the path to a state title is not guaranteed.
Stillwater High coach Tucker Barnard is conveying this message to his team as football season approaches. Bixby, the Class 6A-II state champion for four straight years, has moved up to 6A-I. Although the Pioneers will no longer need to contend with the Spartans, their competition field is crowded with programs hungry for the gold trophy.
Stillwater has to work.
“There’s some other teams that feel just like we do, that there’s an opportunity there for somebody to step up and probably win their first championship in a really, really long time,” Barnard said. “ … There’s a lot of teams, I’m sure, that are going to feel like the table is set for them, and all of us, we’re going to have to do things to separate from each other.”
Stillwater’s schedule includes a Sept. 30 district matchup at Booker T. Washington, the most recent 6A-II champion left in that classification. One week later, the Pioneers have a road game against Sand Springs, the team that finished second to Bixby in 2015 and reached the playoff semifinals in 2021. How can Stillwater emerge as the dominant program in a class full of opponents that, like the Pioneers, have experienced success but couldn’t match Bixby’s status as the 6A-II powerhouse?
It starts at an individual level. Barnard said the players on this squad are more competitive with one another than team members were during the past couple of years. This fiery approach motivates the Pioneers to elevate their skills in fall camp, and when it’s time to open the season, they can combine those talents to face the real competition.
The Pioneers dive into their schedule on Week Zero, and it’s no tune-up game. Stillwater hosts Greenwood High of Arkansas at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs have established themselves as an Arkansas heavyweight, boasting 10 state titles.
After facing an out-of-state team, Stillwater will continue to encounter opponents that present some mysteries. Because classifications have shuffled, District 6A-II-1 features several rivals the Pioneers have rarely faced in recent years. Senior center JaKobe Sanders summarized his expectations for the schedule.
“Just some new defenses, new faces, and then playing Booker T. in the regular season instead of the playoffs, that’s going to be a tough game,” Sanders said. “Then Sand Springs, and then some farther road trips with Tahlequah and Muskogee. It’s going to be something different.”
From a scouting standpoint, this takes extra effort, but the Pioneers also have advantages they couldn’t lean on during the past season. Members of last year’s young team have grown up.
Senior quarterback Gage Gundy, who stepped into the starting role last year, returns with valuable experience after leading Stillwater to the playoff semifinals, where they fell to Bixby. During his junior season, Gundy stockpiled 1,530 passing yards for 19 touchdowns and boosted the run game, adding eight touchdowns on 476 yards.
As the guy who snaps the ball to Gundy, Sanders has faith in him.
“(I expect) pure confidence,” Sanders said. “Just getting the job done and just doing what he has to do to win.”
Gundy has several seasoned teammates protecting him, including Oklahoma State commit Sanders, whose forté is pancaking defenders. Elijah Hamilton and Jude Ropp are entering their senior season on the offensive line, coached by Super Bowl XLI champion lineman Charlie Johnson. Nolan Lantz is back for his junior year, and Sanders mentioned senior Cris Martinez as a lineman who has worked hard for his varsity opportunity.
On defense, the Pioneers are relying on standouts such as senior safety Julius Talley, who is building on a year of varsity experience, and junior defensive back Trey Tuck, whose sophomore highlights included two interceptions against U.S. Grant and one returned for a touchdown against Lawton.
Barnard also named Zac Tyson as an impact player. Tyson was a defensive lineman as a junior, but he has shifted to middle linebacker for his senior season.
“He’s playing really, really well, brings a great energy to us,” Barnard said. “So he’s going to be fun to watch.”
Although the Pioneers have improved in some areas since last season, they have to fill gaps at other spots. The seasoned linebacker trio of Gabe Brown, Chance Clements and Brady Osborn has graduated. The same is true for wide receivers Mason Butler and Ty Smithton. And junior running back Holden Thompson, who had 1,101 rushing yards and scored 15 touchdowns on 1,101 rushing yards as a sophomore, is out with an injury, wearing a brace on his left leg.
This requires adjustments, but Stillwater is equipped with depth. Senior rusher Noah Roberts, who had a breakout game in Stillwater’s 2021 opener at Edmond Santa Fe, is expected to step into the RB1 role. Sophomore Tan Booth could provide additional support in the run game. Gundy and Sanders mentioned Booth as a young teammate who could surprise people this season, and it already happened last year when the then-freshman entered the game at Northwest Classen and bolted into the end zone on his first varsity play.
At receiver, junior Heston Thompson brings varsity experience and an established connection with Gundy – Thompson caught a last-minute, fourth-down touchdown pass from Gundy to seal Stillwater’s 32-28 victory against Mustang last year. Gundy listed Trent Hardesty, Brice Habekott, Talon Kendrick and Talley as teammates who could also factor into the receiving game.
Similarly, the linebackers are relying on collective effort, and several know what to expect from the varsity level. Linebackers Cameron Johnson and Trey Gregory gained starting experience during the past season when Clements, Osborn and Brown had to miss games.
“It’s a little bit of a double-edged sword,” Barnard said. “You hate it when a kid has to play really young and maybe isn’t quite where you would want him to be, but then it comes around the next year and a lot of times pays dividends. I think that’s a really talented group (of linebackers).”
On special teams, the Pioneers have to replace the holder-snapper-kicker trio of Smithton, Osker Ehrlich and Chase Edwards, but they can get a boost from senior kicker Corbin Grant, who has recovered from an injury that caused him to miss most of his junior season. Barnard said Grant appears healthy and strong.
“We’ve got really high expectations for him, and he’s going to be a recruitable kicker,” Barnard said.
With college prospects on offense, defense and special teams, the Pioneers have their eyes on the ultimate prize. Sanders had no hesitation when asked about his senior goals: “Don’t leave without a gold ball.”
Although Barnard carries optimism into this season, he recognizes the Pioneers can’t get ahead of themselves. The first order of business is defeating Greenwood.
“I think we absolutely have the potential to be that kind of a team, to be a state championship team,” Barnard said. “But I think it’s important that we focus on the things right in front of us every day.”
