The game involved a possible national record, 47 total runs and a comeback from a near run-rule loss.
The Glencoe High baseball team escaped a bizarre matchup against Oilton with a 24-23 victory Monday night at home. Glencoe senior Josh Davis was hit by five pitches, which exceeds the single-game individual record of four listed on the National Federation of State High School Associations website.
Brady Maxwell, the Panthers’ coach, said he thinks this happened for a couple of reasons. A weekend of tournament play exhausted both pitching staffs – batters were hit 25 times in the contest – and taking one for the team is part of Davis’ strategy. Although Davis wasn’t seriously hurt, the game likely left him with bruises, Maxwell said.
“Josh is always looking to get on base however he can, and that’s one of the things he does, is he’ll try to get up and crowd the plate,” Maxwell said. “He’s not afraid to take a pitch.”
In the fifth inning, Oilton led 15-4. If Glencoe (7-2) didn’t add at least two runs in that inning, then the game would have ended with a run-rule in Oilton’s favor.
Instead, Glencoe responded with a 12-run outburst, jumping to a 16-15 lead. The Panthers emerged victorious from the seesaw matchup as freshman Treytn Currant took the mound for the first time in a high school game, entering as Glencoe’s fourth pitcher.
“He had to throw three innings to get us to the finish line,” Maxwell said. “So he was instrumental to the win.”
Glencoe has some time to recover before facing Earlsboro at noon Thursday in the Mulhall-Orlando Tournament.
Ripley records second loss of season
The Ripley High baseball team was close to defeating Byng, but it didn’t happen.
Ripley fell to Byng, 4-3, in a Monday night road matchup, losing for the first time since falling to Red Oak on Aug. 11.
In the top of the seventh inning, senior J.W. Lesko and junior Caden Hood provided back-to-back hits, paving the way for a potential rally. Hood stole third base, but Ripley left two runners in scoring position to end the game.
Despite the loss, Ripley coach Donnie Hoffman had some positive takeaways.
“Great contest on the road,” Hoffman said. “Good for us to play that game. Really, really good for us to play that game, mature and grow in a hard-fought contest.”
Next, Ripley (11-2) faces Oilton at 6 p.m. and Okarche at 8 p.m. Thursday. Both games will take place in Okarche.
