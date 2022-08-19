Freshman pitcher Audrina “Boo” Herber led the Stillwater High softball team to a 7-0 district victory against Bixby on Thursday night at Couch Park.
Through seven innings, Herber threw 10 strikeouts, giving up only three hits and two walks in the shutout win. She also elevated the offense, providing a three-RBI home run in Stillwater’s four-run fourth inning. Coach Karie Linsenmeyer said it was Herber’s first high school home run and her first varsity game in the hitting lineup.
The Lady Pioneers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and never let go of it. Junior third baseman Addyson Brown went 2 for 3 at the plate and recorded one triple, while Alexus Elnes-Merriott and Madalynn Shotwell each added a double.
Stillwater also relied on clean defense, committing no errors while Bixby had four.
The Lady Pioneers improved to 6-1 overall and 1-1 in district play. Next, they face Kansas at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the RSU Festival.
Ripley High baseball run-rules two teams
The Ripley High baseball team needed only six innings to defeat two opponents Thursday night at home.
First, Ripley rolled past Varnum, 14-2, in a three-inning run-rule game. The second run-rule victory happened against Santa Fe South. Ripley walked away with a 13-1 victory after three innings.
Beau Burch (1-1) was credited with the win in the first game, and Cashton McEntire (2-0), who started at catcher against Varnum, shifted to the mound to earn the win against Santa Fe South. McEntire tossed five strikeouts through three innings.
Ripley (10-1) extended its win streak to seven games, and as usual, the team relied on collective effort. In the first matchup, Blake Clinesmith, J.W. Lesko and Burch recorded multiple RBIs. Cashton McIntire, Caden Hood and Luke Lundy each had multiple RBIs against Santa Fe South.
“That’s one of the things I really like about this team, we’re able to mix and match a lot of lineups, give some people some rest,” coach Donnie Hoffman said. “And still be able to get out there and go compete and get some other guys some at-bats and some work on the hill and in the field.”
Ripley played at Earlsboro on Friday night.
Check stwnewspress.com for updates.
