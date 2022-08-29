Standing at third base, Addyson Brown cheered for freshman pitcher Audrina “Boo” Herber throughout the Stillwater High softball team’s home matchup against Enid.
Then in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lady Pioneers directed their cheers toward Brown.
With one out, junior third baseman Brown launched a three-RBI home run over the left-field fence, extending Stillwater's lead in a 12-2 six-inning run-rule victory against Enid on Monday night at Couch Park.
The Lady Pioneers (11-2) extended their win streak to six games, and their offense has improved since their 2-0 win against Putnam City North on Aug. 22.
Five players had multi-hit games against Enid. Senior left fielder Maggie Glasgow went 2 for 3 at the plate, sparking the offense with a first-inning two-RBI home run. Freshman catcher Calle Cox was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
“I think we’re doing a better job of recognizing pitches and having a plan at the plate and identifying (pitches),” coach Karie Linsenmeyer said. “They’re doing a good job. (It’s) just hard work.”
Herber threw 11 strikeouts, giving up no runs after the first inning. As Herber commanded Stillwater’s defense, Brown provided support not only in the infield, but also with her vocal leadership, a quality Linsenmeyer praised after the game.
“Personally, for me, it really helps me stay engaged with the game and be better,” Brown said.
Ripley softball defeats two 3A teams in Kiefer Festival
The Ripley High softball team thrives in opportunities to play larger schools.
Class A program Ripley blazed past 3A teams Kiefer, 5-2, and Henryetta, 6-4, on Saturday in the Kiefer Festival.
Brooklyn Gobble powered the offense with a three-RBI home run in the win against Henryetta. Dakota Hall was 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run, and Saylor Collier went 2 for 3, adding one run.
Retaining eight of nine starters from the past season, second-ranked Ripley (16-1) has racked up multiple victories against larger programs, including Perry, Perkins-Tryon and Dale. Coach Kaleb Hoffman said the team batting average is above .350, and pitchers Carolyn Overton and Gobble have posted a combined average of less than one earned run per game.
“We’ve got a lot of quality depth and experience that we returned,” Hoffman said. “And we’ve got some young kids who are doing a good job pitching in and playing well and really starting to learn and become good young players. It’s been a good balance so far for us.”
Next, Ripley faces Class B opponent Mulhall-Orlando at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.