Preston Wilson has been a Swiss Army knife along the Oklahoma State offensive line.
But come this fall, he will be expected to be their anchor.
Wilson started one game at right guard and then started the final seven games of the season at right tackle over former walk-on Jake Springfield.
With the departure of graduate transfer center Danny Godlevske, Wilson was asked – once again – to make a move along the line for the Cowboys.
“(Offensive line) Coach (Charlie) Dickey approached me at the end of the offseason and asked my opinion on center and if I could get that down,” Wilson said earlier this week. “I told him absolutely. It’s something I’m interested in and something that can benefit the team. I’m excited to step up in that leadership role.”
It is a peculiar decision considering Wilson has starting experience on the right side already and Joe Michalski, a redshirt junior from Overland Park, Kansas, started the final four games at center last season when Godlevske went down with an injury. But Michalski has been sidelined this spring while nursing an injury.
It appears that it’s been a long-term plan to have Wilson in the mix at center for the Cowboys.
Wilson actually spent some time tinkering at the center position last spring, so his full-time shift to the heart of the offensive line this spring isn’t a completely new aspect to the Argyle, Texas, native.
And the notion of playing center the past two springs in Stillwater wasn’t a surprise to him, either.
The redshirt junior was recruited out of high school to play center for the Cowboys despite having no experience at the position. He was a tackle in high school but projected as the 13th-ranked center prospect in the country by 247Sports when he signed with Oklahoma State.
While Wilson proclaimed spending so much time at different positions on the line has been the biggest hurdle with fully learning the center spot, he also admitted that it has actually helped him in understanding what looks his teammates along the line will face from defenses when trying to make a decision on barking out blocking assignments before the snap.
“That helps a whole lot because I know what those guys are thinking because I have been in their shoes,” Wilson said. “I remember being in their position and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s the center doing? Why is he calling that?’
“So now, I’m able to kind of relate to them, ‘Hey, this is why I’m doing this. You see this guy moving over there?’ I’m able to see it from their eyes.”
But it’s not just his teammates flanking him in the trenches that are getting familiar with Wilson at center.
Wilson would be the fifth different snapper for Cowboy starting quarterback Spencer Sanders since he took over as OSU’s signal caller in 2019.
However, the pair have a long history of working together snapping – even beyond the work the past two springs.
When Wilson arrived in Stillwater in 2019, he spent after practices during his redshirt season putting in work with the quarterbacks when they wanted to do some extra work.
“I’d stay after for metabolics and stuff over summer player workouts just snapping to the guys when I was a true freshman – just tried to get my name out there and kind of start snapping to them and meeting them,” Wilson said. “So we’ve had a lot of work with them over the years, so I’m kind of glad I did that because now it’s kind of second nature with them.”
