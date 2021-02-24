Alan Bratton thought about another golfing legend when he first heard of the one-car accident Tiger Woods was involved in Tuesday that left him hospitalized.
Ben Hogan, who owned 69 professional wins and nine major titles, was involved in a near-fatal car accident in the prime of his career in 1949 that left him with multiple fractures. Woods, on the other hand, is the twilight of his career, but nearly two years removed from winning his 15th major.
“My initial thoughts are just, ‘Gosh, I’m glad to hear that they’re not life-threatening’ and then you turn to, ‘I sure hope that doesn’t end his career,’” the Oklahoma State men’s golf coach said in an exclusive interview Tuesday. “… Hopefully, it’s injuries he can recover from and he gets a chance to write a new chapter of a comeback story that should he be able to do it, people would be talking about it along the lines of a comparison to Ben Hogan.”
Bratton first found out about the serious crash that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said “otherwise would have been a fatal crash” had the interior of the vehicle not served as a “cushion” when one of his sons texted him asking about Woods.
“Just scary to think about that happening to anyone, but somebody that’s impacted so many people around the world,” Bratton said. “… There’s really no one in golf right now that he hasn’t touched or inspired. He’s just grown the game in such a huge way, and certainly transcended golf. I mean, people know who Tiger Woods is that have never hit a golf ball ever.”
Hearing of the news gave Bratton a chance to go down memory lane of his history with a golfing legend that goes back decades.
Even 30 years later, his first impression of a young Woods still sticks with him. He discussed a conversation he had with then-OSU golf coach Mike Holder when Bratton was a 17-year-old being recruited to attend Oklahoma State.
Bratton was competing in a junior golf national tournament with a 13-year-old Woods, and was in awe of how Woods was in contention with upperclassmen in high school. Per Bratton, it wasn’t a shock to Holder.
“Coach Holder told me that day, when I was 17, that Tiger Woods was the best golfer he had ever seen. He didn’t say the best 13-year-old, or best amateur,” Bratton said. “… I came to learn over time that it wasn’t an exaggeration or hyperbole, because he doesn’t throw around praise like that very often. And he was spot on.”
Fast forward a few years later, with Woods as a freshman with the defending national champion Stanford golf program, Bratton and his Cowboy teammates won a playoff against Woods and Stanford to claim the 1995 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship – an achievement Woods failed to claim in 1996, winning the individual title while Stanford finished fourth as a team.
Woods and Bratton were also teammates in the 1995 Walker Cup, which pits the top amateurs from the United States against the top amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland.
Despite limited interactions over the decades, the relationship was strengthened from Bratton’s point of view a few years back at the 2019 U.S. Open when Bratton was caddie for former Oklahoma State golfer Viktor Hovland.
According to Bratton, he and Hovland were in a pairing just ahead of Woods during a practice round. During the time on the course, he introduced his wife and kids to the legendary golfer.
“I asked him if he’d say hello to my boys, and he spent a little time visiting with them, so he’s always treated me the same as he did when we were peers,” Bratton said. “So I’ve always held him in high regard, because of all of that, as well as admiring his golf. So I’ll be praying for him to get back to 100 percent.”
It was reminiscent of many stories PGA golfers and media who cover the tour expressed throughout Tuesday while waiting to hear word on Woods’ status. Many pointed to a “new Tiger” who was more compassionate – perhaps due to being the father of two teenagers – since his off the course transgressions that marred his career and legacy a decade earlier.
There have been other recent overlays between Woods and one of the top college golf programs in the country.
In 2015, OSU golfer Jordan Niebrugge bested an amateur record Woods shared with Iain Pyman for the lowest aggregate total by an amateur in The Open Championship. Niebrugge was the top amateur at the 2015 Open Championship with a four-round aggregate of 277 – four strokes better than the record Woods had tied.
Three years later, Hovland won the U.S. Amateur – becoming the first Norwegian to do so – and when asked about adding his names to some of the legends of the sport who have won the event, including Woods, Hovland was quick with a joke.
“Tiger who?” Hovland joked. “If I can follow Tiger and those guys’ footsteps just for a few steps that’s more than I could ever ask for.”
But there was a moment earlier in that tournament that stuck out to Bratton.
At the same time of the amateur tournament, Woods was in contention at the U.S. Open. For many of the amateur golfers competing at Pebble Beach that year, they had never seen Woods win a major – only played his video games or watched YouTube videos of his first 14 major championships.
Despite all that, the group of amateur golfers clamored around a TV, openly cheering for Woods to win No. 15 after a 10-year drought.
“There were roars in the tent with every birdie that Tiger made,” Bratton said. “To see those kids, how hard they were rooting for this idol of theirs, was a pretty awesome experience. I’ve never seen anything quite like that, where there were literally roars inside that tent for watching a tournament on TV.”
Seven months later, Bratton watched Hovland stand in the shadow of Woods’ comeback story.
When Woods won the 2019 Masters – his first major title in 11 years and 15th overall – Hovland found himself sitting next to Woods in the historic Butler Cabin. Hovland had the honor of being interviewed on the CBS broadcast, alongside Woods, for having been the lowest amateur at the major.
“That was an incredible memory for us,” Bratton said. “… Oklahoma State will forever be linked with him and his amateur career.”
Though there will certainly be questions for the coming days about the crash and the future of Woods’ golf career, Bratton will not doubt what Woods could accomplish if he is able to return to the course from whatever injuries he’s sustained.
“I always believe he can do anything in the game of golf,” Bratton said. “For sure, I will never count him out.”
