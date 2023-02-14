On the heels of a five-game win streak, the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team could’ve used that momentum to make a statement when hosting No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday night.
And then the Cowboys committed 15 turnovers, got out-ran in transition and relied on three players for offensive production.
Oh, and they allowed the second-most points of the season, a rotten ingredient that spoiled the Pokes' chances of back-to-back upsets over ranked opponents, and a rotten ingredient that helped the Jayhawks coast to an 87-76 win in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
“We’ve gotta defend better. I mean, we’re a better defensive team than we showed,” Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said. “We just didn’t have our fastball tonight, and our curveball wasn’t good enough.”
The Cowboys (16-10, 7-6 Big 12) had found a monthlong pocket of success behind a defensive prowess that had only allowed 80 points once all season. In fact, OSU hadn’t given up more than 73 points while winning seven of the previous eight except for the lone blemish: an 89-75 loss to then-No. 10 Texas on Jan. 24 in Austin.
But the Jayhawks (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) were able to flip that script, and it has everything to do with star freshman guard Gradey Dick. He fed off a raucous crowd that made his last name a punchline, and it fueled him to a career-high 26 points while going 10 of 17 from the field.
“I love it,” Dick said. “I kind of like being the hated one.”
While Dick tallied 9 of his points in the first half, Cowboys senior forward Kalib Boone wasn’t going to let the Pokes go down without a fight. He outdid Dick with a career-high 27 points, doing so by going 10 of 15 from the field and 7 of 12 from the free-throw line.
It was a stark difference compared to the past two outings, in which Boone combined for 17 points in wins over Texas Tech (9) and Iowa State (8). Entering Tuesday, he scored in double figures during nine of the previous 12 games.
He helped the Cowboys weather the Jayhawks’ early storm, scoring 16 first-half points by taking advantage of one-on-one matchups in the post while the offense started to find a rhythm.
“I expected them to double, particularly because of the way he had been playing here lately,” Boynton said. “It didn’t surprise me that they didn’t, even though we were planning for them to. So we just kept playing through him to the degree that we could.”
And then Bryce Thompson came alive.
Thompson, a junior guard, was on Boone’s coattails with 14 points at halftime. He paved the way for OSU to be directly in the thick of a back-and-forth battle within the No. 5 team in the country, which moved into a three-way tie for first in the Big 12 after the win.
The Cowboys seemed as if they were going to head into the break with the lead, too. But a 3-pointer from Dick as time expired gave the Jayhawks a 39-37 advantage at halftime.
“Psychologically, they went into the half up with their best player really battling foul trouble,” Boynton said of Kansas star forward Jalen Wilson, who had two fouls in the first half. “I don’t know about momentum, but psychologically, it felt like (for Kansas), ‘OK, we’re gonna be OK here.’”
Dick’s buzzer-beater before the break rejuvenated Kansas’ offense. The Jayhawks opened the second half on a 15-5 run, and that created the separation they clung to until the final buzzer.
A large part of OSU’s second-half struggles stemmed from Thompson’s scoring spree falling flat. He tallied 3 points after halftime – all from the free-throw line – while going 0 of 4 from the field.
It was a similar situation to his 21-point outing during a 71-68 win over Texas Tech a week ago. He tallied all of his points in the first half before struggling to get to his spots in the second. After torching the Jayhawks throughout the first 20 minutes, they made it a mission to keep a defender glued to him.
“I think they were just kind of more in tune about stopping me and making sure that I don’t get any easy buckets,” Thompson said. “They were kind of – I wouldn’t say face-guarding me – but it was a point to make sure I had to work for each shot.”
Thompson was one of only three double-digit scorers for the Cowboys, though. He, Boone and senior guard John-Michael Wright (18) combined to notch 62 of OSU’s 76 points. The other six players who logged minutes combined to score 14.
But in what was one of the Cowboys’ better offensive performances of the season – going 27 of 54 from the field, including 8 of 17 from beyond the arc – they uncharacteristically couldn’t stay connected on the other end of the floor.
They now have only a handful of opportunities left in the regular season to right their wrongs and add to their resume for the NCAA Tournament. It’s a three-week stretch that will start with a trip to play No. 22 TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth.
OSU captured a 79-73 win in the first meeting on Feb. 4 in Stillwater. Things will be different this time around, though. The Horned Frogs have since returned big man Eddie Lampkin Jr. from an injury, and, while his status is uncertain for Saturday, star guard Mike Miles is also trending toward returning from an injury.
The Cowboys were able to string together four consecutive Big 12 wins by staying level-headed – not getting too high on the highs or too low on the lows. Heading into what’s expected to be another heavyweight bout, they have to keep the latter in mind to get back on track to the former.
“That’s where your focus has to be. You can’t worry about what happened tonight,” Boynton said. “It’s not gonna help you, and (the Horned Frogs) are not gonna feel bad for you.”
