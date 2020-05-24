The outpouring on social media following the loss of legendary Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Eddie Sutton stretched far and wide.
Late Saturday and throughout Sunday, many paid tribute to Sutton and expressed condolences to his family as news of his passing Saturday evening at age 84 spread.
Overnight, Oklahoma State President Burns Hargis tweeted “(Oklahoma State) is deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Eddie Sutton. A Hall of Fame Coach with more than 800 wins, he revived our historic basketball program and will always be revered and loved by the Cowboy Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Sutton family.”
Former Oklahoma State star Desmond Mason took to Instagram for a lengthy tribute to his former coach.
The former NBA Dunk Contest champion expressed how difficult it was to share many stories of Sutton due to the pain he is feeling from his loss.
“No words… Gonna miss you coach! I’ve shared with the family my pain, but when I find the words and the stories, I will share your genius and love from my perspective, but right now I will remember the coach who told me he loved me for who I was, not for what I could do!!!
“I’m so happy you are hugging and kissing Mrs. Sutton finally! You deserve to be reunited with your queen coach! Coach, you once asked me do I ever get emotional, and I said not really I’m not really the crying type and you told me it was OK to show emotion….. Well I am right now, you are the best and no one can ever tell me different…. You were Hall of Fame in my book in 1996!”
Another former Cowboy who went on to have a lengthy NBA career also took to social media to share his thoughts.
Tony Allen – the man Kobe Bryant said was the best defender he ever faced – tweeted Sunday morning with the hashtags RIP Coach Sutton and Always A Legend.
“To the man that gave me two of the best years of my life,” the six-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team tweeted. “I will forever be grateful to he and his entire family.”
One of Sutton’s oldest former players went on to find more success in football.
Longtime college football coach and former Arkansas and Oklahoma State quarterback Houston Nutt played one year under Sutton at Arkansas – when the program went 26-2 and won the Southwest Conference championship with a 16-0 conference record.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the Sutton family with the loss of Coach Eddie Sutton,” Nutt tweeted. “A legendary coach, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed by many and never forgotten for all he did, both on and off the court.”
But it wasn’t just those directly connected to Oklahoma State who shared in the loss of the coaching legend.
ESPN’s top personalities also paid tribute to Sutton.
The sports channel’s lead Big 12 hoops broadcaster Fran Fraschilla had a simple message of “Rest in Peace, Hall of Famer.”
Longtime ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe quote-tweeted Fraschilla with, “So happy that Coach Eddie Sutton knew hew was a Hall of Famer before he left.”
ESPN’s top national analyst for college basketball also expressed himself through social media.
Dick Vitale, whose connection with Sutton goes back to their early years of coaching in the ’70s, tweeted, “So sorry & sad to just learn of the passing of Hall of Fame Coach Eddie Sutton! It was such a thrill for the family this year to get the call that Eddie was finally voted into the HOF while living. May Eddie RIP.”
ESPN personality Myron Medcalf, who covers college basketball, remembered how impactful Sutton was during Oklahoma State’s darkest hour.
“We’ll say a lot of things about Eddie Sutton’s legacy in the coming days, weeks and months,” Medcalf tweeted. “But leading the emotional recovery of an entire state after the 2001 plane crash that killed 10 people affiliated with Oklahoma State basketball is something we don’t discuss enough.”
Though Sutton never tested the waters of NBA coaching, his passing was felt by any connected to the sport of basketball.
The Oklahoma City Thunder organization tweeted out a photo of Sutton on Sunday with a message, “We honor the legacy of Coach Eddie Sutton and the impact he had on the game of basketball. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the entire Cowboy Nation.”
Kentucky’s Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach John Calipari turned to Twitter on Sunday stating, “Eddie Sutton has passed away. He had a HOF career and touched many lives, including mine. He was always kind to me and my family when I was a young coach and we’ve stayed in touch throughout his life.
“He’s going to be missed. RIP, my friend. He and his family are in my prayers.”
The tweet from Calipari included a picture of him and Sutton – who had been relegated to a wheel chair over the past several years – when Sutton made a recent visit to Kentucky.
And while Sutton was on the positive end of a lot of Bedlam games, upon his passing, Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione also shared a message late Saturday.
“Seems like just a few days ago we were celebrating the news that Coach Eddie Sutton had been elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Now this very sad news of his passing. So grateful I had a chance to get to know him & his family. Thinking about Steve, Sean & Scott. RIP Coach.”
