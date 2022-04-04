Trace Ford might not ramble about every detail of his recovery process, but he says enough to reassure his coach.
Ford, a redshirt junior edge rusher from Edmond, is often quiet and reserved. Although he isn’t the most talkative guy on the Oklahoma State football team, he spends time observing and listening, coach Mike Gundy said.
When Ford was sidelined with back-to-back ACL injuries, he had no choice but to act as a spectator. This spring, when Gundy stops to ask Ford how he is feeling, the answers are optimistic.
“I feel great. I’m ready to go.”
The doctors also have good news. Gundy said during the past week, he was informed that Ford has been medically cleared, so he can train for the fall. Gundy anticipates Ford will return to “full-speed” in practice by August. Until then, the Cowboys are erring on the side of caution.
“He can do individual work, go full speed, but we’re not going to put him in any live drills,” Gundy said. “...But he’s released and ready to go. His knees are back up and running, and he’s ready to roll.”
Ford isn’t the only Cowboy regaining strength after an ACL injury. Collin Clay, a redshirt junior defensive lineman from Putnam City, has been medically released for activity, Gundy said. Clay transferred to OSU from Arkansas but hasn’t played one snap because his injury occurred before the 2020 season.
As an Arkansas freshman, Clay had 17 tackles, including five solo stops.
“He’s in individual drills and working and getting in shape and all that,” Gundy said. “But we’re not going to release him for contact until August. He’s 305 pounds; he’s stronger. He’s doing fine.”
Ford has also added strength – he weighs about 240 pounds, Gundy said. As a freshman, he checked in at 227, according to OSU’s roster.
During his freshman year, Ford recorded nine quarterback hurries, 29 tackles, three sacks and an interception, solidifying his spot as an All-Big 12 honorable mention. After his breakout freshman season and a productive sophomore campaign, the roadblocks hit. Although Ford appeared in all of OSU’s regular-season games as a sophomore, he could not compete in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Ford tore an ACL during the 2020 regular-season finale at Baylor. Then leading up to the 2021 season, he suffered the same injury in the opposite knee, as Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman first reported.
As Ford was relegated to the sideline, his former Edmond Santa Fe teammate emerged as a star edge rusher in 2021. Collin Oliver, the Unanimous Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, led the Cowboys with 11.5 sacks.
With Ford recuperating and Oliver building on his early progress, OSU will have options on the edge.
“(Oliver) was a really, really good pass rusher,” Gundy said. “We all know that, and as he develops and gets quality reps this spring and August, his run-blocking defense will improve and get better.”
If Ford and Clay return as planned, then they can bolster the Cowboys up front, where they lost depth in the offseason. Jayden Jernigan transferred to Missouri, and Israel Antwine declared for the NFL Draft.
Ford received attention as a promising NFL prospect during his first two seasons at OSU, and he should have the chance to reignite those conversations after unavoidable setbacks.
Gundy said he hasn’t asked Ford how he dealt with the toll that the past season took on him, but it would be interesting to do so.
Even if Ford isn’t talking about resilience, he’s showing it.
“My guess would be that it’s difficult for a player that’s had the success he had, or has had that one year, and then not get to play for a year,” Gundy said. “I think that’s difficult. His attitude and his body language in the last six months have been great.”
