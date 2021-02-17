For just the third time this season, the Stillwater High wrestling team will have its full collection of starters in the lineup.
And it’s perfect timing, as well, as it is the start of postseason action.
The Pioneers will travel to Broken Arrow – a week later than expected due to the winter weather battering Oklahoma – for the Class 6A East Regional tournament, scheduled to run Saturday and Monday.
“We’re going to show up as healthy as you could ever hope as a head coach,” SHS coach Ethan Kyle said last week. “We’re excited to be able to compete at full strength.”
He confirmed again Wednesday that they are expecting all starters to compete in the regional tournament, adding a, “Fingers crossed.”
The regionals will be run differently than in years past where each weight would wrestle both days, with the finals for all 14 weights concluding the regional tournament. Instead, the first seven weights (106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138 and 145) will wrestle to conclusion Saturday, with the heavier weights (152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285) will wrestle Monday. Action will start both days at 11 a.m.
The No. 1-ranked Pioneers will get a good idea of where they stand among the Class 6A elite programs, as they are one of three teams in the regional ranked in the top 5 of the classification. Also competing in the regional will be No. 2-ranked Broken Arrow, and fifth-ranked Bixby.
Stillwater ran into both of those adversaries during the dual season, with SHS besting BA, but dropping a close match against Bixby – one of the many duals Stillwater wasn’t rocking its full lineup of starters.
Regardless of the previous run-ins with the other top programs in the regional, Kyle has been preaching to his wrestlers not to focus on any story lines of retribution versus Bixby or ego over Broken Arrow.
“We’re familiar with these guys, so we have an idea of what to expect – that’s always good,” Kyle said. “But to be perfectly honest, you throw it all out. Regular season is the regular season. In the postseason, it is different. So other than knowing or having a feel one some of the kids individually, for the most part, we’ve been preaching as a staff that it doesn’t matter what’s going on around us, it only matters what we do.”
The delay of the regional tournament has extended Stillwater High’s time away from competition.
The last time the Pioneers were on the mat against an opponent was a dual against Enid on Jan. 26. With over three weeks limited to just wrestling against teammates in the wrestling, the coaching staff did a mix of tempering workouts and creating a competitive atmosphere.
“We got some matches in over the weekend (Feb. 6). We had the guys get into singlets and do a dual competition,” Kyle said prior to the last weekend’s weather delay. “We basically simulated a tournament day again. And they were pumped. They were all jacked up and excited.”
In an attempt to alleviate the disappointment of the postseason being postponed, Kyle said they spent Friday – which was supposed to be the first day of the regional tournament – playing dodgeball in practice.
But with the snow in Oklahoma came another wrinkle in preparation for the Pioneers.
According to Kyle on Wednesday, the wrestlers have had to scramble off the mat in order to work on scrambling on it while Stillwater Public Schools has been holding virtual classes due to inclement weather.
“It’s been a challenge to try and get guys to get their workouts in,” the first-year SHS wrestling coach said. “We’ve really been kind of stuck in idle, to be perfectly honest with you. Knowing that we can’t get into our practice rooms, the guys have been creative in getting some of their workouts in on their own.”
The Class 6A state tournament is still scheduled for Feb. 27 – coinciding with the Class 3A state championships – at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City, with the Class 4A and 5A state tournaments running the day before on Feb. 26.
