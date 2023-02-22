Oklahoma State women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt was never focused on a laundry list of goals. Of course, she wanted to win, but that was never the point.
Roughly a month before the 2022-23 season tipped off, the only thing Hoyt wanted out of her first year with the Cowgirls was to lay an unshakable foundation.
With March on the horizon, that foundation now includes the program’s first 20-win campaign in five seasons – a feat made possible with a 73-68 win over No. 20 Iowa State on Wednesday evening in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
“It means a lot,” Hoyt said while holding back tears. “Honestly, not because what we’re doing but because of who I get to do it with. It’s just an incredible group that is so bought in from top to bottom. It’s the fun that we’re having that makes me emotional.
“I just know I’m having the time of my life, and I know they are too. Just to be a part of what we’re doing is really special, and I think it’s very rare.”
The Cowgirls (20-7, 10-5 Big 12) exacted revenge on the Cyclones (17-8, 9-6 Big 12) from the first meeting between the two on Jan. 18 in Ames. And the 5-point victory brought their win streak up to six games, the program’s longest since the first month of the 2020-21 season.
But, more importantly, the win thrusted them ahead of the Cyclones for sole possession of third in the Big 12 standings with only three games left in the regular season.
“It’s just so special. and I know I keep using that word, but it’s the word that I have to go to,” Hoyt said. “I mean, this team got picked ninth (in the Big 12). I don’t really feel that we’ve ever gotten the respect that we deserve. … This team is focused on us, and that’s been our mantra since the beginning.”
OSU would’ve lost a game of similar fashion a month ago. The Cowgirls were in a position to beat the Cyclones in Ames before squandering the opportunity in the fourth quarter. They were provided the same opportunity three days later against rival Oklahoma before the Sooners hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left.
Not this time, though.
The Cyclones tied the game after an 11-2 run to start the third quarter, and that erased the 42-33 lead that the Cowgirls entered halftime with. OSU also trailed 51-50 in the waning moment of the third before a response that sent them to the fourth with a lead.
“We know that, especially in this last stretch, games are gonna come a lot tighter, a lot closer,” Cowgirls junior forward Taylen Collins said after posting 14 points and six rebounds. “It’s just the little things that we do that’s gonna matter in the end, and I know Coach Jacie has really stressed that on us to, just – whatever happens, just keep pushing, keep going.”
But the Cowgirls’ biggest response of the game came from sophomore guard Anna Get Asi.
Clinging to a 68-66 lead with less than a minute remaining, OSU was stymied by Iowa State’s defense. The possession had fallen apart, and anything other than putting points on the board would’ve given the Cyclones a chance to, once again, take the lead.
That’s when fifth-year guard Terryn Milton drove the lane and kicked out to Asi, who was one-on-one with her defender at the right wing. Asi took one dribble, gathered the ball and let loose on a step-back triple as the shot clock expired.
Nailed it.
“She wasn’t really that open, but G doesn’t need to be open to knock down a 3. Ever,” said Milton, who dropped a team-high 15 points and four assists. “She has ice in her veins and knocked it down.”
The Cowgirls will have a few days off before hitting the road to start a two-game trip against Kansas on Sunday in Lawrence.
With them, they’ll take a winning streak that they’re hoping to return to Stillwater with still intact. With them, they’ll take the newest marquee win under Hoyt. And with them, they’ll take a foundation that’s been laid, built on and, with their latest win over a ranked opponent, solidified.
They don’t care about any of that, though. They haven’t all season, and they aren’t about to start.
“We still have three more games left in the regular season. We literally take it one game at a time,” Milton said. “We don’t think too far ahead. We don’t think about past games. Whoever’s in front of us is who we’re going after.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for coverage on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High sports and more.
