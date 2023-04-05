Kendal Daniels was reluctant to talk about himself in the aftermath of Oklahoma State football practice on Monday afternoon. A small swarm of reporters tried, but the bait wasn’t quite adequate enough to reel in one of the biggest fish in the Cowboys’ pond.
Someone asked him about his decision to return to the program – a move that, via an NIL deal, landed him a new GMC truck. Another asked about the more-than-crucial role he was set to take on under recently hired defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo and his unfamiliar scheme.
And one even made the post-practice trek with him from the Sherman E. Smith Training Center across the street to Boone Pickens Stadium to figure out how he planned to build on a campaign in which the 6-foot-5 safety was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.
“I feel like it’s just two different seasons,” Daniels told him. “I feel like that’s cut off. That’s, like, different. So, what I do this season’s gonna be totally different from what I did last season.”
Through all of it, the Beggs native kept coming back to one thing.
He never wanted the conversation to be about himself. He’d rather take the spotlight he stepped into this past fall – the one he commanded – and shine it on those around him.
“I feel like being a leader is the biggest thing for me, just helping the team gel together,” Daniels said. “With people in different positions and me learning the new defense with Coach Nardo, I’m just trying to help the team get better.”
That’s the difference between who Daniels was and who he’s grown to be.
A year ago, he just wanted to see the field.
Last spring consisted of Daniels working behind three seniors (Jason Taylor II, Sean Michael Flanagan and Thomas Harper) for playing time in a defensive scheme that only required two safeties.
Then, OSU coach Mike Gundy said, it was about getting Daniels, who only appeared in three games and didn’t produce any stats as a redshirt in 2021, comfortable playing against some of the best competition in college football. More reps, Gundy figured, was the only way to do that.
Daniels ended up logging snaps in every single one of the Cowboys’ 13 games in 2022, and he started five of the final six while Taylor, Flanagan and Harper all dealt with injuries at various points.
This spring will consist of much of the same thing. Only this time, he won’t be alone.
The hiring of Nardo suggested, and has since been confirmed by Gundy, that OSU’s defense would move to a 3-3-5. The scheme, one Nardo became quite familiar with during his eight-year tenure at Emporia State (Division II), is a stark contrast to the four-down front the Cowboys have traditionally presented to opposing offenses.
But Daniels, in the first few weeks of implementing Nardo’s system, is already ahead of where he was at the start of the 2022 season.
“I’m real comfortable,” he said. “The biggest thing is not me being comfortable, but all of us being comfortable with a new defense. As a whole group, it’s bigger than one person. I feel like one person can go out there and do so much. But, being out there as a group, we can do a lot.”
This year, under the direction of Nardo, Daniels will assume more responsibility than he’s previously been tasked with while lining up at “Rover,” a seemingly invaluable position fulfilled by someone who can cover like a safety and stuff the run like a linebacker.
It’s a combination of both, and his responsibilities could change on any given play and with any given play call. On one snap, he could be smothering an opponent’s top wideout in coverage. On the next, he could be blitzing off of the edge for a sack.
“That position where he’s at in the middle of the field is very important,” said Gundy, who has spent the offseason familiarizing himself with the 3-3-5 by watching hours of film. “(Other teams) hang their hat on that guy a lot. When that guy plays good, they’re really good. When that guy – maybe the starter was injured and the next guy wasn’t as good, it wasn’t nearly as fun.”
This was never what Daniels had envisioned. Roughly 12 months ago – or even six months ago, really – he wasn’t sure what his future at OSU had in store.
Now, he’s gone from trying to assert himself into the action to being in the thick of it. From a redshirt freshman to the best rookie defender in the Big 12 to the Cowboys’ anchor. And, by Gundy’s estimate, it’ll soon be from Stillwater to Sundays.
“He was a young guy just trying to figure it out,” Gundy said. “He’s got safety written all over him for the next 12 years if he’ll follow through on it.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
