On the same day the Big 12 Conference confirmed its expansion with the addition of four new universities, the Oklahoma State University A&M Board of Regents approved sweeping improvements to its athletics facilities to boost student athlete recruitment, academics, safety and amenity experiences. Funding for all projects will be from private donors.
“Today our regents voted to renovate and enter into gift-in-kind agreements for multiple projects that will help us continue our legacy of athletics excellence at Oklahoma State University,” said President Kayse Shrum. “I applaud their leadership and decision to invest in our facilities along with the generous support of private donors who made this possible.”
While upgrades at Boone Pickens Stadium lead the list in size of investments, the notable programs in Cowgirl softball and OSU’s national-championship wrestling team also will receive key facility upgrades.
“We are greatly appreciative of our donors in the OSU family for helping us maintain and upgrade our championship-level facilities across all of our programs,” said athletic director Chad Weiberg. “Their investment is indicative of their faith in our athletic department and in the coaching staffs who have led us to national prominence.”
As the landscape of college football recruiting continues to evolve and is increasingly competitive, the planned enhancements will better showcase all elements of OSU’s program.
In Boone Pickens Stadium, a new football recruiting center will be located on the coach’s level of the west end zone area. The renovation will combine technology and modern retail concepts to highlight OSU’s football history, traditions, accomplishments and memorabilia. The area will house a variety of seating options, a snack bar, gaming tables and a satellite locker room where recruits can sample OSU’s varied uniform combinations.
Football renovations also include upgrades to the Cowboy locker room with new lockers and an updated lounge area will allow players to study, relax, and socialize to enhance the student-athlete experience and recruiting.
“At Oklahoma State, we have set the standard in football facilities for more than a decade,” Cowboy football coach Mike Gundy said. “The continuing development of these areas in which our team spends so much of its time shows our ongoing commitment to keep Cowboy Football among the nation’s winningest programs.
“We are deeply appreciative of our fans and alumni for helping make this happen. These improvements come at an important time.”
The playing surface and field wall of Cowgirl Stadium will be addressed through a renovation that will change the playing surface from natural grass outfield to a synthetic playing surface and prescribed dirt infield. The outfield fence will be replaced with a chain-link padded wall with graphics celebrating the history of the Cowgirls. New protective home plate netting will also be installed.
At Gallagher/Iba Arena the wrestling locker room area will undergo a 4,200 square foot renovation including new lockers and amenities. In addition, a team space will be created by adding a study area, kitchen, game room and lounge. These upgrades will enhance the student-athlete experience and assist in recruiting.
All projects are scheduled for completion throughout 2022 and total just under $7 million.
– OSU
Communications
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.