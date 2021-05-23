Reagan Wright started the rally with a bomb to center field that gave Oklahoma State a lead early in Saturday’s NCAA regional final at Cowgirl Stadium.
Her first home run in two weeks sparked a four-run inning that was followed up with six more runs in the following two innings. The Cowgirls’ offense caught fire with Wright’s home run and it never stopped until OSU won its second run-rule contest of the weekend.
The Cowgirls beat Mississippi State, 10-2, in five innings to earn the regional title. They beat the Bulldogs by a combined score of 29-5 in their final two outings of the weekend, earning the right to host an NCAA super regional next weekend in Stillwater.
“Very, very proud of this program,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “Just another great moment in our time here. Kind of just continent to build on the great players of our past have done. I think we played very well all weekend long. We made some really nice plays, pitched very well and obviously, really starting to be the offensive force I thought this team could be.”
This year marked the second-straight regional victory for OSU. It also hosted and won in 2019 before the 2020 season was cut short due to the pandemic.
However, this year’s team won’t have to leave Stillwater for the next round of the NCAA Tournament, as it did two years ago when it traveled to Tallahassee, Florida. OSU will play either Texas or Oregon in the super regional. The starting date for the super regional hasn’t been set yet.
It will be the first time OSU has hosted a Super Regional since 2011. OSU didn’t host the regional that season, instead it won the Knoxville regional, advancing to host the next round in Stillwater.
“It was a really fun regional,” OSU senior Sydney Pennington said. “I remember I was thinking there in the last inning how it’s crazy how much the dynamic here has changed and the mentality, because I remember how excited and crazy after regionals a couple years ago to win. Now, it’s just expected. It’s kind of cool to see that change over time. Just really proud of everybody and I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
The Cowgirls (45-9) faced a 1-0 deficit heading into the second inning, but that quickly changed. Sophomore Karli Petty led off with a single before and advanced to second base before Wright drove the first pitch over the center-field wall.
It was her fourth home run of the season. It also gave the Cowgirls a 2-1 lead, and sparked a rally.
“As we got going and we hit that first home run, I was like, uh oh, they are here,” Gajewski said. “All weekend long, I can’t say enough about our fans. I can’t say enough about that deck out there and the people in the seats. … I’m so thankful we’re at home, and we earned that, so it’s not like we got handed a gift. I think that we have as good of an atmosphere as anywhere.”
Two batters later, senior Chelsea Alexander dropped a bunt and took third base on the Bulldogs’ second error of the inning. Junior Kiley Naomi followed with a sacrifice fly to center field. After junior Chyenne Factor hit a single, senior Alysen Febrey drove her home with a RBI double down the right-field line, giving OSU a 4-1 lead.
In the third inning, Pennington hit a leadoff solo home run. It was the 36th of her career and set the new career home run record at OSU.
The powerful bats continued in the fourth inning. Alexander was walked, Naomi hit a single and Factor reached on a fielding error to load the bases. Febrey followed with an RBI walk, scoring Alexander.
Senior Hayley Busby put an exclamation point on the afternoon with a grand slam to right-center field on a full-count pitch. It was the 18th of her season – just two shy of the program record.
“I told Jeff (Cottrill) in the third inning after we had scored five, I said, ‘Jeff, you’re doing an amazing job with this offense, and this by far the best that we have been dialed in during our time here,’” Gajewski said. “It’s just really cool to see.
“… It’s really cool, for me as a coach and our staff, to watch us hit the way we’ve hit over the last eight or nine weeks now,” Gajewski said. “I keep saying the last six weeks, and seven weeks and now the last eight weeks – however many it’s been. Something happened where they were just kind of tired of being average. Whey they were tired of that, it’s just really changed.”
Senior pitcher Carrie Eberle faced four batters in the fifth inning, giving up just one hit. She threw all five innings, allowing six hits and two runs. She struck out eight batters, as she improved to 23-2 on the season.
OSU will host either Texas or Oregon in the super regional. The state date has not been set yet, as Texas and Oregon didn’t start their regional final until Sunday night because of weather.
