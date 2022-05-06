NORMAN – Heading into the second game of the Bedlam series, the Oklahoma State softball team strived to avoid repeating the past.
Instead, a familiar scene unfolded, leaving the Cowgirls with more disappointment.
Oklahoma clinched its 10th-straight regular-season Big 12 Conference title. The Sooners celebrated with the Bedlam trophy and danced in the circle as vivid red fireworks popped above Marita Hynes Field.
And for the second straight day, OU capitalized on the Cowgirls’ slip-ups.
The top-ranked Sooners shut out OSU, 6-0, on Friday night, taking away the No. 7 Cowgirls’ sliver of a chance to win the series and the regular-season conference title.
After a 7-1 loss in the Bedlam opener, Cowgirl coach Kenny Gajewski preached the importance of limiting defensive mistakes. Like the first game, the second matchup unraveled in the third inning, and a flubbed defensive play contributed to OSU’s collapse.
In the bottom of the third, OU center fielder Jayda Coleman drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third base on Jocelyn Alo’s single. When Tiare Jennings reached first base on a fielder’s choice, the Cowgirls could have tagged Coleman for the first out of the inning, but she escaped a pickle between third base and home, retreating to third.
As OSU catcher Julia Cottrill tried to tag Coleman, Alo backtracked from third base to second, safely landing before Cottrill could throw her out.
Gajewski explained how his team should have executed the rundown.
“The correct play is, the catcher should veer, run at an angle, so then when the second runner takes off, you can just tag her or flip the ball,” Gajewski said. “So we didn’t do that right. It just is what it is. Julia’s new here. We do work on it a lot, but it just goes to show you what pressure situations do.”
With the bases loaded, the inning continued to go downhill for the Cowgirls (38-11 overall, 14-3 Big 12 Conference). Alyssa Brito’s single to left field plated Coleman for OU’s first run, and OSU starting pitcher Morgan Day walked in another run.
Then junior catcher Kinzie Hansen amped up the Sooners’ offense with a three-RBI double to left-center field, giving OU (47-1, 16-1) a 5-0 lead.
The Cowgirls had no answer. Winning pitcher Hope Trautwein (14-0) kept her 0.09 ERA intact, giving up no runs on three hits. She allowed four walks, but none of OSU’s baserunners could safely cross home.
Chelsea Alexander tried. In the top of the fifth, OSU left fielder Alexander drew a walk and reached second base as Trautwein walked shortstop Kiley Naomi. When right fielder Katelynn Carwile launched a single to right-center-field, Alexander made a gutsy sprint from second, ran across third and slid through the dirt at home.
Alexander used her speed, but after a review, the umpire confirmed she didn’t beat Rylie Boone’s throw to home plate. Gajewski said he didn’t view the decision to send Alexander from second to home as a risk.
“We have our fastest runner on second base,” Gajewski said. “The ball was hit hard. So I don’t know, I’d like to go back and watch it. The umpire said it was actually really close … like maybe a couple inches.”
With Alexander out at home, the frame ended, leaving the Cowgirls scoreless. OSU’s deficit grew deeper as Sooner shortstop Grace Lyons led off the bottom of the fifth with a home run, crushing the first pitch to left field.
Losing pitcher Day (9-4) surrendered seven hits, walked three and struck out four. As the Cowgirls look to avoid getting swept, Gajewski said he expects ace pitcher Kelly Maxwell, who started in the opener, to return to the circle for the final matchup.
“We’ll kind of talk to the staff, but I would think that’s the plan,” Gajewski said. “We need her to pitch again and get her innings. You hate to show pitchers over and over again, but we got to find a way to beat those guys and make it happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.