AUSTIN, Texas – According a report Friday by The Oklahoman citing sources close to the Oklahoma State football program, Cowboy sophomore defensive lineman Israel Antwine will be suited up and is expected to play in Saturday’s Big 12 Conference opener at Texas.
Antwine is a transfer from the University of Colorado who throughout the offseason was expected to be a significant contributor on the defensive line which graduated pretty much all of its two-deep.
“He’s practicing with the ones and the twos. We have him setting on ‘G’ and waiting on ‘O,’” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said over two weeks ago.
Gundy had since said it was an “administrative thing” that was preventing Antwine from taking the field – nothing to do with injury, team rules, etc.
Antwine had been granted his waiver by the NCAA for immediate eligibility back in April, so that wasn’t the hold up, either.
Inserting the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Antwine into the rotation in the defensive trenches is significant.
Despite being one of the youngest players on the line, he arguably has the most experience playing Division I football.
“He had 450 snaps at Power 5 Conference school, so he’s been in the battles,” Gundy said of Antwine back in the spring. “These young guys that we have that we’re bringing along, they don’t have any experience. My history in coaching football is you can do all you want and say all you want, but they have to go through it and then they feel it and then they get better.
“So he has played 450 snaps against quality opponents, so I think they experience is very important based on the departure of basically six guys last year.”
But it’s not just experience that will be important in Antwine making his debut.
It will also bring much needed depth.
Last week at Tulsa, defensive linemen Brendon Evers and Sione Asi didn’t suit up against the Golden Hurricane, which proved significant in the second quarter when Tulsa’s offense was able to score 21 points while OSU’s defense could do little to rotate in fresh big men. There wasn’t any news from Gundy earlier in the week on the status of either Evers or Asi.
