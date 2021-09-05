After making a notable impact for the Oklahoma State football team during his first two seasons, junior defensive end Trace Ford won’t be able to play this year, according to The Oklahoman.
On Sunday afternoon, Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman reported that Ford recently tore an ACL for the second time – this tear was in the opposite knee – and he is out for the season, according to Ford’s mother, Desirae. Ford did not play against Missouri State on Saturday, and the Cowboy Radio Broadcast reported that he had a “minor medical” operation.
In December, Ford injured one of his ACLs when the Cowboys faced Baylor, so he sat out during the Cowboys’ Cheez-It Bowl victory against Miami. He appeared in every regular-season game, recording 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks. As a freshman, Ford received OSU’s Russell Okung Award for the outstanding newcomer. He had nine quarterback hurries, 29 tackles, three sacks and one interception.
