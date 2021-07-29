According to Adrian Wojnarowski – the ESPN NBA Insider who has famously been know to have the scoop for most NBA news, leading to the term “Woj Bombs” – the Detroit Pistons will in fact select Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft tonight.
It’s not a stretch for the Pistons, as Cunningham has long been considered the best of the pool of players in this year’s draft class.
In his lone year in Stillwater, Cunningham won the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year award as he led the Cowboys – and the league – with 20.1 points per game, while also averaging 6.2 rebounds and leading the Cowboys with 43 steals.
The NBA Draft will be televised on ESPN and ABC starting at 7 tonight. Oklahoma State is hosting a draft watch party at Eskimo Joe’s with members of the OSU men’s basketball team expected to be in attendance.
