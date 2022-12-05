Two more now-former members of the Oklahoma State football team will enter the transfer portal.
Zachary Lancaster of Pokes Report has reported that both starting running back Dominic Richardson and starting defensive end Trace Ford entered the transfer portal on Monday evening.
Richardson entered 2022 as the Cowboys' starting running back before an injury kept his appearances sporadic throughout the latter half of the season. The junior carried the ball 149 times for 543 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in nine games this fall.
His three-year stint in Stillwater comes to an end with a total of 1,005 yards rushing and 13 scores on 260 attempts. He averaged 3.86 yards per carry while backing up Chuba Hubbard and Jaylen Warren.
Ford also appeared in nine games for OSU before sustaining an apparent season-ending injury during the Cowboys' Week 9 loss at Kansas. He'll depart the program having played in 32 games in three years after missing all of 2021.
The Edmond native compiled 59 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, an interception and 16 pass deflections.
At the time of publication, Richardson and Ford now bring the total to 11 OSU players that have entered the transfer portal.
In the portal, in order of announcement: Mason Cobb (LB), Na'Drian Dizadare (LB), Preston Hickey (DT), Rashad Dixon (WR), Kanion Williams (S), Spencer Sanders (QB), Braylin Presley (WR), Eli Russ (OL), Thomas Harper (S), Dominic Richardson (RB), Trace Ford (DE).
