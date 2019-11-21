As first reported by ESPN’s Dusty Dvoracek, Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders has undergone surgery on the thumb of his right, throwing hand.
According to a News Press source, Sanders had the surgery on Tuesday and would at least be out the final two regular season games – with a hope of him returning in time to participate in the bowl.
Sanders injured his hand in Saturday’s game against Kansas and was pulled in the middle of the third quarter for what Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after the game was for “precautionary reasons.”
During the game, Sanders appeared to have injured it in the second quarter of the contest – shaking it off to play – but was hit again midway through the third quarter when he was hit by KU’s Kyron Johnson while trying to dump the ball off to running back Chuba Hubbard. On the next play – with the Pokes facing a third-and-5 from the 50-yard line – Sanders airmailed a pass intended for Dillon Stoner along the sideline.
Gundy had told the media Monday that Sanders was “out there” with the team for Sunday’s light practice, but that he had a brace on.
Following Saturday’s game, Sanders had a brace around his right wrist that wrapped up over the base of his thumb.
According to the same source, backup quarterback Dru Brown also suffered a mild hand injury, but they still anticipate him to be available for this weekend’s game at West Virginia. If Brown is unable to play, redshirt freshman Shaun Taylor would potentially get the start as he would be the only remaining Cowboy quarterback with at least a year in the program.
