After getting support from players following the NCAA postseason ban, Mike Boynton received his first defection.
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Oklahoma State center Yor Anei intends to transfer from the Cowboy program.
Anei – a 6-foot-10, 235-pound center from Overland Park, Kansas – averaged 8.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, with 60 blocks, while starting in 27 of 32 games last season. After just two years at Oklahoma State, Anei will leave the program ranked eighth in school history with 145 career blocks.
Due to the NCAA bylaws, Anei should be eligible to play immediately with whichever program he lands.
The bad news didn't linger long before news broke of somebody joining Boynton’s program.
Jeff Goodman of Stadium claimed sources informed them that Oklahoma State had landed Ole Miss transfer Bryce Williams.
Williams is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior guard who played in 29 games – making just two starts – and averaged 13.3 minutes per game. The Tampa, Florida, native averaged 3.1 points per game, going 11 of 25 from 3-point range last season. He combined for 24 rebounds while dishing out 23 assists, forcing 16 turnovers and turning the ball over 35 times.
Prior to Ole Miss, Williams played two years of junior college basketball at Daytona State, where he averaged 14.9 points per game. He made 44.9 percent of his 3-point attempts (57 of 127) during his sophomore season.
Williams was recruited to Daytona State – and was coached for one year – by now Oklahoma State assistant coach Erik Pastrana. He was also recruited by OSU out of junior college before settling with Ole Miss.
After the reports came out, Cowboy coach Mike Boynton turned to Twitter for a brief message.
“Don’t flinch. Just work,” Boynton tweeted.
