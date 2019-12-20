According initial reports out of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kasey Dunn – who has been on Mike Gundy’s coaching staff since 2011 – will be the offensive coordinator at UNLV for new head coach Marcus Arroyo – another former OSU assistant coach.
Arroyo, was the offensive coordinator at Oregon the past few years, had attempted to get Dunn to join his staff last offseason as the wide receivers coach for the Ducks. Dunn balked at the move and was rewarded by being named the associate head coach at OSU – which included an increase in salary.
The list of pupils from Dunn’s time in Stillwater includes four players who made it to the NFL – Justin Blackmon, Marcell Ateman, Chris Lacy and James Washington – and obviously last year’s Biletnikoff Award finalist Tylan Wallace, who will likely land on a pro roster whenever he turns professional.
With Wallace suffering a season-ending injury with three games left in the season, this was the first time since 2014 the Cowboys did not have a 1,000-yard receiver – which happened just three times during Dunn’s career at Oklahoma State.
“I know that the offense is going to stay Oklahoma State’s offense, and it’s not shifting gears,” Dunn said in July about staying in Stillwater. “If it were to go some other direction, if we decided to become a power football team, and more downhill with isos and all that, it’d be hard to not go chase that other avenue.
“But we’re going to throw it all over they yard, try to score points, try to get as many touchdowns as possible. That’s fun for a receivers coach.”
This past year, with Oklahoma State’s offense featuring a top running back in the country and a dual-threat quarterback, the passing game took a bit of a back seat.
The Cowboys averaged 227.7 passing yards per game. It’s the fewest passing yards per game for an Oklahoma State offense since 2009, Zac Robinson – coupled with a half of work by Brandon Weeden – had the offense averaging 179.5 yards passing.
In 2014, with the OSU offense utilizing three different quarterbacks, the Cowboys still averaged 242 yards per game.
Arroyo, who recruited Chuba Hubbard to Oklahoma State, was the running backs coach at OSU for two years – which included working with Justice Hill. He left for Oregon in 2017 to become the co-offensive coordinator and quarterback and tight end coach.
The move comes just days after OSU signed three new wide receivers in the 2020 recruiting class. According to reports, Dunn will coach in the Texas Bowl before heading to UNLV.
“I’ll be coaching at the bowl game,” Dunn was quoted saying in a story by Sports Illustrated. “Coach (Gundy) said it was okay, and I told him I wanted another chance to be with the guys. I’m appreciative that he is letting me do that.”
According to a report by FootballScoop.com, Dunn may not be the only Oklahoma State position coach joining Arroyo’s staff. OSU defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements – the longest tenured defensive position coach – is rumored to be a strong candidate for the defensive coordinator role at UNLV.
Clements has been with Gundy’s staff since 2013, and was the lone defensive line coach until the NCAA allowed coaching staffs to expand – at which point Gundy brought in Greg Richmond to also work on the line.
This was the first season since Clements arrived in Stillwater in which Oklahoma State did not have a defensive lineman receive All-Big 12 honors – though the entire two-deep on the defensive line from 2018 had graduated, so he was working with a lot of inexperienced players.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.