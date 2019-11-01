Multiple reports now have Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State’s top receiver, out for the season with a knee injury.
Wallace was a Biletnikoff finalist last season, an award given to the nation’s top receiver.
Rumors began Thursday on message boards and Twitter, with some accounts claiming Wallace had injured his ACL in a Wednesday practice. Oklahoman reporter Scott Wright tweeted just before noon Friday that Wallace has a torn ACL and will be out for the season.
Wallace is a junior and would have been expected to declare for the NFL Draft following the season. This season he played in all eight games, by far leading the rest of the team in reception yards (903), receptions (53) and touchdowns (8).
