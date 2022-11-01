Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy was sure of one thing in the aftermath of the Cowboys’ 48-0 loss to Kansas State in Week 8.
“We know how to fight back,” Gundy said. “And we will.”
Gundy was moments removed from the largest loss of his 18-year career at the helm of the program when he said that, but he wasn’t as concerned as some might think he’d be in that circumstance.
The shock surrounding the defeat, Gundy said, stems from the Cowboys having so much success throughout the better part of the last decade.
When he took over in 2005, nobody stormed the field after a win over OSU. But as soon as time expired on last Saturday’s game, fans began to do exactly that, surrounding Gundy and Co. as they made their way to the locker room.
So, with a program not accustomed to losing very much – especially not in the manner in which the Pokes did to the Wildcats – how do you bounce back?
“We’re gonna practice like we’ve always practiced,” Gundy said during his weekly availability on Monday afternoon.
Gundy chalked the K-State loss up to a lack of preparation, noting that perhaps it was because of the way he altered practice leading up to the Cowboys’ trip to the Sunflower State. It wasn’t just one thing, either. It was, Gundy said, “several things” because of injuries plaguing the roster.
“One consistent philosophy for most coaches is: When you show up Saturday, you wanna have as many guys as you can have,” Gundy said. “I was a little more concerned than maybe I should’ve been about where we were at from an injury standpoint.”
With practice back to the status quo, the emotions from the Cowboys’ second loss of the season aren’t carrying over into their preparation for their Week 9 meeting with Kansas in Lawrence, which will serve as the conclusion of the only multigame road trip of the season for OSU.
The players showed up to work on Tuesday – their first day back at practice after having every Monday off – and countless of them staying after practice to get extra work in. That all evidenced that, in some ways, the blowout loss can motivate the Cowboys the rest of the season.
“It’s been good for us, mentally, just to get back, focus and get ready for Saturday,” Cowboys cornerback Korie Black said. “We’re just gonna work hard. We’ll be good.
“It’s just like a reset button. Just reset and forget about it because it already happened; can’t do nothin’ about it.”
That, of course, is easier said than done.
Sophomore running back Jaden Nixon, who started against K-State in place of an injured Dominic Richardson, said the key is to not mope about the loss. The Cowboys have to find a way to move past it, whether that be distracting themselves with an extra film session or putting in extra work at practice this week.
He, along with everyone else, would hate to feel the way they did walking off the field last Saturday. So they’re hoping this week of preparation is drastically different than it was a week ago.
And they’re hoping that leads to a different result, too.
“I’m not even gonna lie, it was just tough. It was kind of embarrassing,” Nixon said. “To hang 48 hung over us like that, it sucked. But we’ve gotta move on from that. We’ve gotta get ready for this week.”
