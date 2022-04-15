Standing on the indoor football field after practice, Braydon Johnson summarized the meaning of the grayscale clock tattoo that adorns his right arm.
“It basically says time flies,” Johnson said. “When I was like 15, that’s kind of when I started understanding how important time was. You can’t get time back. For me, that’s the most valuable thing on the planet.
“Money is cool, but time, it’s irreplaceable.”
As Johnson prepares for his super senior season on the Oklahoma State football team, he carries that insight from his teenage years with him. Johnson, 23, is the oldest member of the Cowboys’ receiving corps.
He said he nearly feels younger than he did before. Perhaps his training sessions in Houston put an effervescent spring in his step. But Johnson is also the weathered sage using his knowledge to motivate young teammates. After missing nearly a full season because of injury, Johnson has a deeper perspective on football.
His experience magnified the value of time.
“I just want them to know that every day is a blessing, and to take advantage of their opportunity because everybody doesn’t get this opportunity,” Johnson said. “And I realized that once I was out.”
During the past fall, Johnson’s redshirt senior season consisted of one game. He caught two passes for two yards and ran for 13 yards in the Cowboys’ opener against Missouri State.
Johnson, who logged 248 receiving yards as a redshirt junior, could have been poised to lead OSU’s receivers. Instead, as the Cowboys ascended into the AP polls and reached the Big 12 Championship game, Johnson had no part in the fanfare. His undisclosed injury cut his season short, so he returned to his home state of Texas.
Johnson didn’t provide details on his ailment, describing it as “nothing too major.” It was enough to alter the direction of his season, and Johnson had to do some soul-searching while he spent time away from his teammates.
“It was difficult at first because it’s the game I love, and it got ripped away from me,” Johnson said. “But it was out of my control. I had to put it in God’s hands and come to grips with myself, have a one-on-one with myself and just see how I could move forward from it.”
As he dealt with the mental toll of a missed season, Johnson had a source of hope. Football players were granted an extra year of eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so his career didn’t have to end on a discouraging note. He could return to OSU for a sixth season, which, for Johnson, is more like a fifth after spending much of his true fifth year away from football.
“I like OSU, and I knew this was the spot for me,” Johnson said. “I knew I was going to be able to step into that leadership role.”
In Texas, he focused on getting in shape again. Delfonte Diamond, a trainer in the Houston area, helped Johnson brush up on footwork. Johnson ran routes and caught passes. He focused on outside receiver techniques, training for the primary position where he gets reps this spring.
He also checked in with teammates and coaches in Stillwater.
“I was itching to get back to it,” Johnson said. “I missed so much. I really got to figure out how much I loved the game because it was taken from me, so I just wanted to take advantage of every opportunity, man. It’s a blessing even just to wake up and come out here.”
The grind of spring practice is rushing back to Johnson. This year is a little different as he sports a kelly green jersey while his fellow receivers wear orange.
Johnson will probably keep that jersey through the spring, and it doesn’t bother him, he said. It’s a sign for defenders to treat him with caution and avoid tackling him – typically, green is reserved for quarterbacks and players recovering from injury.
For Johnson, it’s more like a “go” signal, a reminder that he has another chance with the Cowboys. Easing back into everything is better than a sudden stop.
If teammates complain during practice, Johnson doesn’t want to hear it. He said he tries to correct negativity and encourage them to “take the day.”
Johnson has prepared for his time. He isn’t wasting it.
“This is the most I’ve ever learned about myself,” Johnson said. “I look at it as a blessing, man. I grew so much just being one-on-one with myself. It was bad, but it was an opportunity for me – that’s how I look at it – to grow as an individual.”
