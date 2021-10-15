PERKINS – The Perkins-Tryon Demons gave the Kingfisher Yellowjackets a feel for what it’s been like the last decade.
The Demons (5-2,3-1) defeated Kingfisher 49-16 Thursday night in a battle of two of 3A District I’s best.
The Yellowjackets (5-2, 3-1) have won 15 of the 19 previous matchups, but that couldn’t be inferred from the first half, where the Demons scored 42 unanswered points. Perkins offense regularly ripped off chunk plays and had touchdown scores of 43 yards, 44 yards, 10 yards, 26 yards and 30 yards.
The success was created by the way the Demons prepared despite a short week.
“Our kids had a really really good week of practice. We were intentional with what we were doing, intentional with how we were preparing, and they bought into the idea that practice is important,” Perkins-Tryon coach Dawayne Hudson said.
The Kingfisher offense was without its regular quarterback, junior Jax Sternberger, who was injured. Backup single-caller, senior Slade Snodgrass who primarily plays linebacker and wide receiver, found no success against a suffocating Demon defense.
The Demons held the Yellowjackets to just 31 yards and without a first down in the first half, forcing seven consecutive 3-and-outs.
“(The defensive players) played pretty well in doing their assignments, and that’s what we preach all the time is to do your assignment,” Hudson said. “We were able to keep them against the ropes, backed up on early downs but we tackled really well tonight so that helped as well.”
The Demons also dominated special teams, with the results showing up in field position. The Demons started their drives on average of their own 40-yard line, while the Yellowjackets started their drives on average on their own 16-yard line.
“(Special teams) factored in helping us tonight,” Hudson said. “We were able to get great field position because of that.”
The biggest play on special teams was a 69-yard punt return PT senior Hunter Robinson took down the right sideline for a touchdown.
“I just usually take it to the right because I feel like that’s where my better blockers are, and I saw more green grass that way,” Robinson said.
The second half wasn’t quite as lopsided as the first. The Yellowjackets returned two interceptions thrown by Demon’s quarterback Gunnar Thrash for touchdowns.
Because the Demons maintained full control of each aspect of the game throughout, they have a strong chance at getting to host a playoff game.
“As a complete team, all three phases, yes (this was the best we have played all season),” Hudson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.