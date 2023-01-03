The Oklahoma State football team lost another member of its receiving corps on Tuesday afternoon.
Cowboys sophomore wideout John Paul Richardson has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Cody Nagel of 247Sports and has since been confirmed to the News Press.
Richardson’s time in Stillwater comes to an end after two years, in which he played 21 games and had 70 receptions for 648 yards and six touchdowns.
After posting 21 catches for 145 yards and two scores as a freshman, Richardson’s sophomore campaign this fall included 49 catches for 503 yards and four trips to the end zone.
He was second on the team in catches and receiving touchdowns in 2022.
Perhaps Richardson’s most notable performance in bright orange was during OSU’s win over Iowa State this year. He had a career-high 90 yards receiving against the Cyclones, sparking the Cowboys’ offense with an 83-yard, catch-and-run touchdown.
He’s now the third scholarship wideout to depart the program and enter the portal, joining Braylin Presley – who’s since committed to Tulsa – and Langston Anderson.
Richardson was the only underclassmen to be named a captain during OSU’s matchup with Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27.
Now, a week after the Cowboys’ 24-17 loss to the Badgers, Richardson is set to leave.
The Cowboys’ receiving room has grown since the transfer portal opened on Dec. 5, too.
In addition to who’s currently still on the roster – Bryson Green, Jaden Bray, Stephon Johnson Jr. – coach Mike Gundy and his staff have brought in Washington State transfer wideout De’Zhaun Stribling.
A sophomore from Kapolei, Hawaii, Stribling had 51 catches for 602 yards and five touchdowns this fall for the Cougars.
They’re still trying to add to that group as well, with Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden sharing he received an offer from Gundy and Co. via Twitter on Tuesday.
In the portal at the time of publication, in order of announcement: Mason Cobb (LB), Na’Drian Dizadare (LB), Preston Hickey (DT), Rashad Dixon (WR), Kanion Williams (S), Spencer Sanders (QB), Braylin Presley (WR), Eli Russ (OL), Thomas Harper (S), Dominic Richardson (RB), Trace Ford (DE), Langston Anderson (WR), Demarco Jones (CB), Jabbar Muhammad (CB), John Paul Richardson (WR).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.