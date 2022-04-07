Dominic Richardson spent two seasons studying the habits of the Oklahoma State football team’s experienced running backs.
As a freshman, he could turn to Chuba Hubbard for advice. LD Brown also provided veteran leadership, and during Richardson’s sophomore year, he watched Utah State transfer Jaylen Warren use his speed and work ethic to soar to the top of the depth chart.
Richardson was a novice.
His teammates were the mentors teaching him how to keep his eyes alert, cut at the right moments and combine quickness and strength.
Times have changed since then.
While the former OSU running backs pursue their NFL dreams, Richardson – a junior from Bishop McGuinness High in Oklahoma City – is the elder statesman of the Cowboys’ rushing corps.
“I have been waiting for this moment,” Richardson said. “I’ve been training myself for it, so I’m ready for it.”
The Cowboys are counting on Richardson as their primary ball-carrier. Coach Mike Gundy said this week as the Cowboys are in the middle of spring practices that he expects his team to total around 40 rushing attempts in one game, and 18 to 20 – as many as half – of those carries would go to Richardson.
“He’ll have his hands full in the first game,” Gundy said. “He’s got to get ready to go.”
Gundy said Richardson doesn’t have a choice between being prepared or not. He is the premier running back, and without Warren, who averaged 102.9 all-purpose yards per game with a total of 1,216 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, the Cowboys are losing a significant amount of offensive power.
But Richardson’s transition to a first-string role isn’t a giant leap.
While stepping in as a backup for Warren during the 2021 season, Richardson showcased his distinct rushing style. If he ever had fear, it was imperceptible. Richardson ran through people. He braced himself, hurtled into defenders and somehow emerged unscathed to reach the end zone.
“He understands the type of back he is,” Gundy said. “He’s a power back, and he’s going to run through arm tackles and drop his pads and protect the football and grind.”
Richardson used those techniques to compile 373 rushing yards with four touchdowns during his sophomore year. He ran with extra tenacity to record a season-high 134 yards against TCU, where he had once signed to play college football.
Throughout the season, he drew inspiration from Warren.
“Even though he’s gassed, he still pushed more than you’d even ask him to,” Richardson said. “He was just self-driven, and just seeing that motivated me.”
As the seasoned leader of the current crop of tailbacks, Richardson strives to carry himself in a similar manner. He said after practice he focuses on taking care of homework first so he can spend the rest of his time on the assignment he gives himself: breaking down film.
He does this not only to improve his game, but also to guide his younger teammates. Richardson and quarterback Spencer Sanders can’t carry the ball every time, so newcomers will have opportunities, too.
In the ideal scenario of 40 carries per game, redshirt freshman Jaden Nixon would have 10, Gundy said. The Cowboys’ rushing corps will also include early enrollees CJ Brown and Ollie Gordon, who is 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds as an early enrollee.
Richardson said he hosted Gordon on his visit to OSU and gave him a campus tour. Richardson is taking time to bond with the newbies, but he also said he keeps to himself often. It’s a way for him to zero in on his goals as the season approaches.
“The only thing that I worry about is working to be better,” Richardson said. “And that’s all that matters to me.”
