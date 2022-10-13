Next week is officially Homecoming at Oklahoma State, where the No. 8 Cowboys will cap the week’s festivities off on Saturday against Big 12 Conference foe Texas in Boone Pickens Stadium.
But before that, the Pokes’ Week 7 road matchup against No. 13 TCU serves as its own homecoming for both running back Dominic Richardson and offensive lineman Jake Springfield.
“We’re looking forward to this game. I mean, it’s two big teams going undefeated against each other,” Richardson said Tuesday evening. “We’re just ready for it, man.”
Richardson, now a junior at OSU, originally signed to be a Horned Frog upon graduation from Bishop McGuinness High School in 2020. He was told by then-coach Gary Patterson that he would be the program’s only running back in that year’s recruiting class.
Two more were later signed by Patterson and his staff, with Richardson discovering the additions via social media.
After eventually landing in Stillwater, he bullied TCU’s defense a season ago, rushing for 134 yards and two scores on 12 carries during OSU’s 63-7 win in mid-November. He told reporters after the game that his standout performance “was real personal.”
“I was kind of just determined to get out there on the field with them guys and just run through everybody and just let them know that I’m here to set a tone,” Richardson said of his 2021 performance. “I’m still gonna be running as hard as I did last year – and even harder.”
Richardson’s dominant outing last year in front of the home crowd was in part fueled by anger. and while that anger isn’t present every day, it made a return leading up to the Cowboys’ latest trip to Fort Worth, Texas.
“A door closed, another one opened,” Richardson said. “I let the grudge go or whatever, so I don’t really think about it a lot. I mean, we’re playing TCU this week, so yeah, I’m thinking about it a little bit. So, I’m ready to go and ready to punish them.”
A redshirt junior, Springfield might share a similar mindset with Richardson in that both want to be successful running the ball against the Horned Frogs, but the two will feel completely different during the Cowboys’ stay in the Lone Star State.
Springfield’s hometown – Grapevine, Texas – sits 30 miles north of TCU’s campus. He graduated from Flower Mound High School, roughly an hour away from Fort Worth.
But he never heard from Patterson and Co.
“TCU never looked at me or anything,” Springfield said. “I always love coming back to my home state and always leaving with a win. So, that’s my motivation.”
He never held the same grudge Richardson does, and it’s largely because he didn’t go through the same things his running back did. It’s also because of the eyes he’ll have on him throughout Saturday afternoon.
Springfield, for the second away game this season, will have his family in the stands to watch him and the Pokes. A lot of them made the short trek to Waco, Texas, for OSU’s Week 5 road win against Baylor. He’s expecting the same turnout again – and perhaps more.
“I still gotta get a couple more tickets,” Springfield said. “It’ll be nice to see them. … I always get family and friends wanting to go to those games.”
While it’d be easy to, Springfield doesn’t concern himself with who’s in the stands when it comes time for kickoff. He knows the magnitude that comes with playing a ranked opponent in front of familiar faces, but he’ll lock in and be ready to go, he said.
That personifies the message OSU coach Mike Gundy has preached throughout this week – throughout this season, really.
Regardless of who the Cowboys are getting ready to play, and regardless of who the Cowboys defeated the week before, he wants his players to treat every week – every opponent – the exact same way.
“If you throw all your eggs in one basket and get all jacked up and put everything out there, then you lose – come up short – sometimes it’s hard to recover for the next one,” Gundy said
“I know some people don’t want to hear that; they don’t believe in that. But that is one thing I know for sure that has to happen in college football: You gotta stay the same all the time.”
He’s expecting Richardson, Springfield and the rest of the Cowboys to disregard the noise that accompanies a top-15 showdown between two of the 15 unbeaten teams remaining. He doesn’t want them to – nor can they afford to – get too caught up in the highs and lows that Saturday afternoon might bring.
After all, it’s just another game on OSU’s schedule, regardless of who tries to convince Gundy otherwise.
“If I see somebody at the coffee shop or the gas station, ‘Coach, you got a big game this week,’” Gundy said. “Every game’s a big game. They’re all the same.”
