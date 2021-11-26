For most of the game, the Pawnee High football team found ways to jeopardize Ringling’s undefeated record.
Then, with only a couple of minutes left, the Blue Devils squashed the possibility of an upset for the Black Bears.
When Pawnee attempted a fourth-quarter onside kick, Ringling senior Brayden Johnson returned it to the end zone, putting the Blue Devils in the driver’s seat to win. Ringling defeated the Black Bears 42-32 on Friday night in Pawnee, escaping a seesaw matchup to advance to the Class A state semifinals. While the Blue Devils prepare to face Morrison, Pawnee’s season has ended.
Despite Pawnee’s quarterfinal loss, it was Ringling’s closest game of the season. The Blue Devils have built their identity around blowout victories, but the Black Bears (6-7) refused to give them an easy win.
Pawnee led 20-14 at halftime, and when Ringling (14-0) made a second-half comeback, the Black Bears kept fighting to make it a neck-and-neck matchup.
With 2:06 left, Pawnee senior running back Malique Barber punched into the end zone on a 1-yard run. The Blue Devils were clinging to a 35-32 lead, and a two-point conversion for the Black Bears could have made it a one-point game. As Pawnee senior Nicky Caesar powered toward the end zone, a defender crashed into him, thwarting the two-point attempt.
But Pawnee still had a chance. Then the onside kick happened.
“The ball took a hop, and our end guy that’s supposed to keep it from going out of bounds … it just missed his fingertips,” Pawnee coach Jay Vernon said. “You’re going for broke there, and you’ve gotta get the ball back. Just one of those weird things that happens every once in a while in football. Just a bad bounce.”
That bounce allowed Johnson to secure the ball and turn on the jets, bolting 50 yards into the end zone to give the Blue Devils a 42-32 advantage, including the PAT.
Pawnee made a final push, advancing to Ringling’s 6-yardline on the last drive of the game, but the Blue Devils stopped Barber just short of the end zone.
The Black Bears overcame a shaky opening drive to make it a close game. Ringling’s first touchdown – a 4-yard rush from Coltin Fincher – resulted from a fumble recovery that gave the Blue Devils a short field. With Barber’s skill and speed, Pawnee rallied back.
Barber rushed for 136 yards, including four touchdowns. With 29 seconds until halftime, Barber reached the end zone on a 2-yard rush, and a two-point conversion gave Pawnee a 20-14 lead, its first of the game.
Although Barber kept the Black Bears in the game, Ringling relied on a balanced offense to walk away with the victory. Starting quarterback Karson Daniel threw for two touchdowns, including a 54-yard pass to Kanyon McGahey, and the Blue Devils added two rushing touchdowns.
They also capitalized on special teams opportunities, scoring on a punt return and the onside kick late in the game.
As the Blue Devils strive to maintain their unbeaten record to earn a Class A championship, the Black Bears can reflect on the growth that allowed them to make a postseason run.
“I’m definitely proud of the kids,” Vernon said. “...We’ve had to do some learning and adapting along the way, and they’ve improved a ton, and it’s kind of shown here in the playoffs.”
FOOTBALL BOX
RINGLING 42, PAWNEE 32
RHS 14 0 14 14 – 42
PHS 6 14 6 6 – 32
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
RHS–Coltin Fincher 4 run (two-point attempt good), 5:09
PHS–Jake Mitchell 12 run (two-point attempt no good), 3:15
RHS–Karson Daniel 54 pass to Kanyon McGahey (two-point attempt no good), 2:37
Second Quarter
PHS–Malique Barber 7 run (two-point attempt no good), 4:03
PHS–Barber 2 run (two-point attempt good), 0:29
Third Quarter
RHS–McGahey 59 punt return (kick no good), 8:46
PHS–Barber 1 run (two-point attempt no good), 6:06
RHS–Daniel 20 pass to Fincher (two-point attempt good), 3:11
Fourth Quarter
RHS–Rance Wilson 15 run (Kaden Barron kick good), 6:29 left
PHS–Barber 1 run (two-point attempt no good), 2:06
RHS–Brayden Johnson 50 onside kick return (Kaden Barron kick good), 1:57
———
Team stats
Pawnee Ringling
First Downs 15 13
Rushing Yards 309 187
Passing Yards 55 146
Comp-Att-INT 4-12-0 9-15-1
Total Yards 354 333
Penalties-Yards 2-10 9-75
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
———
Individual Statistics
Rushing – RHS, Daniel 12-52, Taylor 3-8, Barron 7-70, Wilson 4-30, Fincher 7-29, McGahey 1-(-2) ; PHS, Barber 32-136, Mitchell 21-69, Caesar 10-93, Stevenson 3-11.
Passing – RHS, Daniel 9-15-146-1; PHS, Mitchell 4-12-55-0.
Receiving – RHS, McGahey 4-93, McCallister 4-49, Fincher 1-4; PHS, Caesar 3-50, Barber 1-5.
