Exertional heat stroke and heat exhaustion can be debilitating and potentially life threatening for athletes in preseason football practices if prevention strategies aren’t used.
The risk also applies to referees as witnessed during Perkins-Tryon’s Friday afternoon scrimmage with Bristow when one collapsed. She showed resilience in returning to work after several minutes of rest when no one would have blamed her for calling it a day.
“You always worry about the heat,” PT coach DaWayne Hudson said.
Heatstroke is the leading cause of preventable death in high school athletics, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. And the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research said three football players a year since 1995 have died of heat stroke.
For the final week of preseason practices, the National Weather Service projects Stillwater maximum heat indices of 114 degrees on Tuesday and 108 degrees from Wednesday to Friday.
“We recommend you spend as little time outdoors as possible, and if you are outdoors, first make sure you take the proper precautions: wear lightweight clothing, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fluids,” an NWS Norman representative told the News Press. “In football, you’re probably practicing in pads, so that’s not the best. The worst conditions are going to be between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.”
Stillwater Public Schools uses the same system the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and NWS use to determine when to take precautions or stop activities altogether – Wet Bulb Globe Temperature.
WBGT uses temperature and humidity in its calculation like heat index, but it also factors in wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover. It’s also measured in direct sunshine as opposed to heat index, which is measured in the shade, according to the NWS.
WBGT was spawned from a joint effort between Navy and Army doctors to determine the effects of heat on exercise performance in the 1950’s when soldiers died from heat-related illnesses. The military still uses the measurement, and the OSHA uses it as a guide to managing workload in direct sunlight.
The following chart SPS uses is based on guideline recommendations from the American College of Sports Medicine for activities that have breaks between high intensity actions.
“It can be weird. It might be 100 degrees outside, but if the humidity is really low and the wind is blowing, your number might be less than that,” SPS communications coordinator Barry Fuxa said. “There’s a wet bulb, it gives you a reading, you look at the chart and it says ‘take off your practice gear’ or ‘just go 15 minutes at a time and cool down.’”
Fuxa said SPS athletic director Brian Warwick told him there’s typically a one to two week period in August every year when practices must be limited to some extent, but this year is the first that the district has canceled outdoor activities.
“My daughter is in band, and they actually get there at like 6:45 in the morning,” Fuxa said. “They’re doing their summer stuff early, and there were sometimes when they had to go inside and practice music instead because it’s too hot.
Stillwater High School football coach Chad Cawood said the team is tentatively scheduling practices for 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. The wet bulb will dictate what time practice begins, but practice will end at 9:45 p.m. no matter what.
“Life throws you curveballs,” Cawood said. “You got to deal with it. You can’t let it affect you.”
The Pioneers open the season Friday against the Bulldogs of Greenwood, Arkansas, and Cawood said he’s confident in his players in spite of the potential for limited practices.
“Both teams are dealing with heat issues, and you’ve gotta handle it the best way you know how within the guidelines,” Cawood said. “Our kids have grown up in this system – offensively, defensively, special teams – so they’re going to have an understanding. It’s important to practice, but safety is the most important.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.