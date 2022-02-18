Cody Stites, Stillwater High wrestling assistant coach, pointed to his heart while screaming at Cameron Johnson heading into a sudden victory of the Class 6 East Regional semifinal match at 195 pounds.
Johnson repeated the motion moments later while wildly celebrating after scoring a takedown over Ponca City’s Landon Newlin to earn a spot in Saturday’s finals.
Newlin took offense to the emotions Johnson showcased and went after the Pioneer wrestler and had to be separated by officials and Ponca City coaches. But it didn’t squash the moment for Johnson, who waited at the middle of the mat to get his hand raised – symbolizing he was a state qualifier – while Newlin was being ushered off the mat.
“I knew coming into this match it was gonna be a good match, and it was a very exciting one and a good experience for me,” Johnson said. “… I knew I could be here in the finals. I originally was at 182 and wrestled a couple of matches at this weight and knew it was my weight because I’m a little faster than them, a little smaller, so I can move quicker.
“So I feel good being a state qualifier, and maybe go get a state title.”
According to Johnson, the wrestlers didn’t have bad blood, though they did square off in the dual state quarterfinals with Johnson winning by medical forfeit as Newlin held an advantage on the scoreboard.
This is Johnson’s first year in the starting lineup for Stillwater after serving as the backup to Teague Travis – a four-time state champion (once in Oklahoma) who is now on the roster with Oklahoma State.
“He had zero momentum in the match, but he stayed in the match, he kept battling, he didn’t get his dauber down because he had a stall call,” second-year Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle said. “He just kept battling and he scored defensively – the kid grabbed the front headlock, his go-to position, and Cam sucker dragged him for a winning takedown because he was battling. So kudos to him, that’s a great example of what we need as a team for sure.”
Johnson was the last of 10 Stillwater wrestlers to punch a ticket to Saturday afternoon’s finals, which has propelled the Pioneers to a demanding lead in the team standings. Heading into the final day of action, Stillwater has 248 points – holding an 80-point lead over Broken Arrow in second.
“It’s a lot less stress than last year,” said 132-pound starter JJ McComas, one of the 10 wrestlers in the finals. “There was a lot of noise and talk (during last year’s regional tournament in which SHS finished second), so this year it’s been like, ‘Go dominate every time we can.’ That’s just how we feel.”
Also rising to the moment in the semifinals were a pair of Pioneer seniors, Gatlin Wilson and Dax Hughes, who both barely made it into the state tournament a year ago – with a fifth-place finish at regionals – but now find themselves locked into the field after the first day of regionals this year.
Wilson, who recently committed to wrestle at Western Wyoming, spent last offseason first going under the knife for an ACL injury and then transformed his body to move down to 170 pounds.
He punched his ticket to the regional finals – and the state tournament – with a 7-5 decision and his father, assistant coach Jody Wilson, in the corner for him.
“He doesn’t have the hips of a JJ McComas or the scrambling ability of Landyn Sommer, but the work and the heart and the willpower are unmatched so far,” Kyle said of Wilson. “So he keeps that, can win on that.”
Hughes, who has already been sworn into the Oklahoma National Guard, qualified at 170 a year ago and even started the season wrestling at 182 for the Pioneers. However, he was asked to move up to wrestle at 220 for the bulk of the season to help the Stillwater lineup, and it has been fruitful for both Hughes and his high school wrestling team.
With his father, assistant coach Jeremy Hughes, in his corner during the semifinals, the Stillwater senior won by 5-0 decision.
“That’s a testament to his work ethic, which is unbelievable. It made him who he is,” Kyle said. “That’s a heck of a foundation to stand on. He’s in a good place mentally, where he can trust what he does, and when you have a blueprint, you can just go execute.”
State champions Sam Smith (120) and Cael Hughes (126) earned spots in the finals of their respective weights with Smith needing a narrow 6-5 decision over Sand Springs’ Zander Grigsby in the semis, while Hughes rolled through his field – including a 15-5 major decision over Broken Arrow’s Kaleb Collins to reach the finals.
McComas picked up an 11-3 major decision against Broken Arrow’s Kadence Roop to set up a rematch with Bixby’s Zach Blankenship – a two-time state champion who has signed with Oklahoma State.
“When I looked over the previous matches, I saw it like one or two mistakes that I made in like 30 seconds at the end of the match that just gave him an opportunity to get one up on me,” McComas said of his meetings with Blankenship. “I’ve been training during this week on just like focusing on certain positions and training to keep that stance where it is supposed to be in the third period.”
Landyn Sommer (138) picked up a 10-5 decision over Andrew Lollis of Broken Arrow to reach the finals, while freshman LaDarion Lockett earned three bonus-point wins – included a 17-1 technical fall against Bartlesville’s Duke McGill in the semis – on his way to the final at 145 pounds.
Kael Voinovich also had three bonus-point victories at 152 pounds, with a 20-5 technical fall over Jakeb Snyder of Bixby in the semifinals.
Angelo Ferrari set up a much anticipated matchup of undefeated wrestlers in the 160-pound finals – due to face Owasso’s Jordan Williams (29-0) – after getting a fall in the quarterfinals and a 25-7 technical fall over Caleb Rogers of Bixby in the semis.
Still alive for a spot at the state tournament are Ayden Thomas (106), Gabe Fontanez (113) and Carson Cottrill (285) – who each lost in the championship semifinals – as well as Garhett Reese (182).
“It’s all individual at this point. You start with the basics of ‘We’ve got to take care of business, right?’” Kyle said. “You got to be professional and take one match at a time. … It’s a matter of gut check for them.”
Thomas, Fontanez and Cottrill will compete in the consolation semifinals in the morning session – scheduled to start at 11 a.m. – and will need to win at least one match to earn a berth to the state tournament, while Reese must win at least two to earn a spot. The medal matches are slated to start at 4 p.m. following the morning session.
