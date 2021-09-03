Noah Roberts kept running.
In the second half, the Stillwater High football team established a pattern that worked against Edmond Santa Fe and stuck with it. Starting quarterback Gage Gundy continually fed the ball to Roberts, and the Wolves’ defense couldn’t contain him.
With its active run game, Stillwater opened its season with a 30-20 victory against Edmond Santa Fe on Friday night at Wolves Stadium. The Class 6A-II Pioneers and Class 6A-I Wolves traded early leads, but the enormous gap in rushing yards allowed the visiting team to seal its victory. Stillwater stockpiled 296 yards on the ground, while Edmond Santa Fe’s rushing yards plummeted to -12 under continual pressure from the Pioneer defense.
“We tend to think that we can go into a game and run forward and run right at you and see if you can hold up,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “It was tough going early, and it got a little better later.”
Roberts, a junior, powered the Pioneers with his steady speed. He had a game-high 153 rushing yards on 27 carries for one touchdown. Roberts punched into the end zone on a 1-yard carry, giving Stillwater its largest lead of the game as the Pioneers pulled ahead 24-6 with 2:48 left in the third quarter.
It was one of three one-yard touchdowns for the Pioneers. Gabe Brown tunneled his way into the end zone for Stillwater’s first touchdown of the game, adding to Corbin Grant’s early field goal to give Stillwater an 11-6 lead with 4:33 until halftime. In the third quarter, sophomore running back Holden Thompson extended the Pioneers’ advantage to 18-6 with his 1-yard touchdown.
With 27 carries for 95 yards, Thompson finished as Stillwater’s second-leading rusher, complementing Roberts’ success.
“They’re both young guys that are trying to figure it out,” Barnard said. “They’re a little different running style that you could see, so we think it’s a pretty good 1-2 punch right there.”
Roberts wasn’t usually breaking away for long-distance rushes – his longest run was 28 yards – but his short bursts of speed added up. In the second half, Stillwater ran 25 consecutive plays on the ground, and Roberts was mobile during most of those.
“It was great,” Roberts said. “It really helped our defense, too. … We all worked harder coming out of halftime. We scored touchdowns, that’s how we do it.”
Gundy also showcased his agility on keeper plays, rushing for 40 yards on six carries. Although the Pioneers leaned on their electric run game, their offense gained momentum through the air, too. Gundy went 11 for 19 with 97 passing yards and one touchdown, a 9-yard connection with senior receiver Ty Smithton in the fourth quarter.
Senior quarterback Scott Pfieffer had a 27-for-42 performance with 341 passing yards and one touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Pioneer defense. Stillwater ensured the Santa Fe offense didn’t stay on the field for long, getting stops and taking advantage of the Wolves’ one fumble in the red zone when senior linebacker Gabe Brown recovered it at the 19-yard line.
“I thought they were incredible,” Barnard said. “Defense made some unbelievable plays, stepped up big in some areas. … Defensively, we play really physical. We’re kind of flying around.”
The Pioneers will return to the gridiron for their home opener Friday against Mustang. It will be their only home game in the first four scheduled to start the season.
