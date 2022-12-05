The Oklahoma State football team will have a new face leading the offense in 2023. Four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders shared via social media on Monday afternoon that he is entering the transfer portal.
The news was first reported by 247Sports and On3 Sports.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I am announcing my decision to enter the transfer portal today,” Sanders wrote on Twitter. “And in the spirit of the ‘Cowboy Culture,’ I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me.”
He’ll depart Stillwater as one of the Cowboys’ cornerstones over the past handful of years, using that time to put together a resume that places him among the program’s greats.
“People love him. I mean, everybody loves a warrior, and that’s what he is,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said prior to OSU’s regular-season finale against West Virginia. “He’s a gladiator, and people like that. They’ll be excited but sad to see him leave.”
Sanders will leave having compiled the second-most yards of offense in program history (11,509) and the second-most passing yards (9,553). He was two wins away from tying Mason Rudolph (32) for the most wins by a Cowboys quarterback.
He was the 2019 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl MVP. Sanders was also First Team All-Big 12 Conference in 2021, as well as the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP.
“I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years,” Sanders shared. “The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever.
“I hope that everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in the next chapter of my life.”
If Gundy doesn’t elect to bring someone in from the transfer portal, the Cowboys are expected to be led by either redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy or true freshman Garret Rangel.
Both Gunnar Gundy and Rangel spent parts of this season filling in for Sanders, who sustained a shoulder injury that lingered during the Cowboys’ Week 5 win over Texas Tech.
The Cowboys also garnered a commitment in April from three-start recruit Zane Flores out of Gretna, Nebraska.
Flores was named the MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year after throwing for 3,117 yards and 31 touchdowns to lead Gretna to a runner-up finish in his farewell tour.
The transfer portal for Cowboys began Friday evening with junior linebacker Mason Cobb making an announcement Friday evening via social media.
“I want to thank the fans and friends I’ve made for all the love they’ve shown me in my time at OSU,” Cobb said on Twitter. “After long conversations with family members and mentors, I would like to announce that I have officially entered the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.”
While he announced it before the weekend, Cobb couldn’t officially enter the portal until Monday, when it opened. The portal will remain open until Jan. 18.
Cobb became the first Cowboy to bid adieu to the program after the Pokes’ 20-16 loss to West Virginia in the regular-season finale on Nov. 26.
Cowboys coach Mike Gundy gave the players the following week off, and Cobb announced his departure three days before players returned to practice to prepare for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Wisconsin.
In his first year as a starter, Cobb paced Cowboys defenders with 96 tackles, including a career-high total of 16 against TCU earlier this season. He also had 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception that helped OSU nab a Week 5 win over Texas Tech.
Cobb was a key role player as a sophomore and a contributor as a freshman. Entering 2022, he had appeared in 18 games, made 12 tackles and recorded a sack.
“I will always be a Cowboy at heart!” Cobb wrote. “It’s time for me to move onto the next chapter in my life and make the decision that’s best for me. Thank you Cowboy Nation.”
The total list of Cowboys continuously grew throughout Monday’s first day of the transfer portal opening for athletes.
On the defensive side, senior safety Kanion Williams – who had been one of the top special teams players for Oklahoma State but seldom used in the secondary – announced he is transferring. Senior safety Thomas Harper, who started seven games this season before being derailed by injured, also made it known he we would be leaving the program.
“I want to thank Oklahoma State University and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play for and represent the University,” Harper’s message read. “... After much thought, prayer and conversation with family, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.”
On the offensive side, the Pokes had a pair of underclassmen announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Eli Russ declared with a brief Twitter message, “I have officially entered my name into the NCAA transfer portal.”
Meanwhile, true freshman receiver Braylin Presley – the younger brother of OSU’s starting wideout Brennan Presley – shared his decision to enter the portal with the Tulsa World.
“After praying about it and talking with my parents about it, and after talking with coach (Kasey) Dunn, I knew I had to leave,” Braylin told the Tulsa World.
The transfer portal window remains open through Jan. 18, 2023, so it is possible more Pokes could declare before then.
The timing of the departures are significant for the coaching staff now just from bowl preparations.
The early signing period begins Dec. 21, and the list of committed recruits is already low just two weeks out.
This year, programs are allowed to sign up to 32 recruits – provided they have lost at least seven transfers – up from the initial 25 per class. For Mike Gundy’s staff, they are fast approaching the initial window for signing recruits with only 11 players committed, and are ranked 69th overall by 247Sports – which ranks worst among both the current 10 teams in the Big 12 Conference, as well as the incoming four programs (Houston, BYU, UCF and Cincinnati) due to join for the 2023 season.
However, two Cowboys that had drawn a lot of attention from fans in regards to their future to make their intentions to remain in Stillwater clear Monday afternoon.
Star defenders Kendal Daniels and Collin Oliver had brief messages that made the Loyal and True masses happy.
It began with Daniels, the Big 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, tweeting a photo of himself and Oliver from this past season and call to arms for Oliver, “Let’s go again.” To which Oliver responded with “Let’s ride.”
News Press sports editor Jason Elmquist contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.