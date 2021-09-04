Spencer Sanders will not play in the Oklahoma State football team's season opener against Missouri State.
Sanders, the Cowboys' redshirt junior quarterback, is unavailable because of COVID-19 protocol, according to the Cowboy Radio Network. Sophomore Shane Illingworth will start in his place.
Last season, Sanders had 2,007 passing yards for 14 touchdowns. Illingworth had opportunities to play when Sanders was out with injury. Through four games, Illingworth tallied passing 554 yards for four touchdowns.
The Cowboys kick off against Missouri State at 6 p.m. Trace Ford, Hunter Woodard, Collin Clay, Thomas Harper and John Paul Richardson are also unavailable, according to the Cowboy Radio Network, but reasons were unspecified. Ford and Clay have both spent the offseason rehabilitating from ACL injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.