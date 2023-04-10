Stepping onto the practice field outside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center on Monday afternoon, Jakobe Sanders wasn’t about to do anything that he hadn’t done countless times before.
But the stage is bigger than it’s ever been now. Albeit the location isn’t too different.
Sanders, a freshman center on the Oklahoma State football team, grew up with an up-close seat to watch the Cowboys. Now, after a storied four-year career at Stillwater High, he’s already drawing attention throughout the first month of spring practice.
“Jakobe has come in and done really well for a high school player,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said. “Has to snap, point things out. Extremely difficult.”
This isn’t where Sanders was supposed to be, though. Not this soon, anyway. He should still be a Pioneer, walking the halls of the city’s high school and looking forward to graduating with the rest of his class in May.
But he completed the requirements to graduate sooner than expected. And, shortly after doing so, Sanders became an early enrollee at OSU, something that’s allowed him to get ahead of where the other freshmen will be once making the move to Stillwater this summer.
“Jakobe and Jack (Endean) were in really good physical condition and have discipline enough to train on their own. But it’s not the same as being here with us,” Gundy said. “There’s no substitute for it. You can tell ’em; it’s not the same. So, when they come back in August, they’ve already been through it all.”
In early December, Sanders helped lead Stillwater to the program’s first state title in 55 years. A month later, he was officially a Cowboy.
As much of a front-row seat Sanders has had to OSU, being a local product has allowed Gundy to have one, too. Gundy has watched Sanders grow up – both on and off the field. He played alongside his youngest son, Gage, from the time they started up until December.
Sanders anchored one of the most formidable offensive lines in the state this past fall, one that paved the way for the Pioneers’ starting running back, Noah Roberts, to rush for 1,888 yards and 29 touchdowns. It was a run-blocking barrier that protected Gage, a dual-threat quarterback who spearheaded Stillwater’s offense over the past two seasons.
“JaKobe is highly intelligent. As soon as he walked on campus in January, I think he was the third-strongest player on our team,” Gundy said. “So, he does two good things, categories that you want to play that position. And he’s very low key, very laid back and very humble. I’ve seen this for a number of years now.”
The former of those two “categories,” as Gundy put it, is a given considering what it takes to man the middle of the offensive line. But the latter is something that his new teammates have quickly noticed.
A three-star recruit listed at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, perhaps Sanders’ stature doesn’t tower as tall as others. That hasn’t stopped him yet. And, based on the takeaways from his first month at OSU, it isn’t going to anytime soon.
He’s been able to use that to his advantage, combining his strength and lower center of gravity to win most one-on-one blocks with leverage.
“We’re happy to have him at center,” OSU offensive lineman Jake Springfield said. “I mean, he’s a unit just moving people off the ball.”
Not to be mistaken, though. He’s already showcased how cerebral he is, something Gundy already knew, and something everyone else is starting to figure out.
“Just his ability to learn the plays as quickly as he did, especially playing center,” defensive lineman Xavier Ross said when asked what stands out about Sanders. “He gotta be kind of the general of the offensive lineman, make sure everybody knows what they’re doing. So, for him to come in and learn his role pretty quick, and for him to have the strength that he has as a freshman, it’s pretty impressive.”
Another part of Sanders’ seemingly high floor – and even higher ceiling – is the depth that he brings to the position group. The Cowboys started three different players at center a season ago, an embodiment of how depleted their offensive line truly was.
OSU had eight different offensive lineman play in at least four games in 2022. Only two of them started all 12 regular-season games.
Should Sanders continue to impress, and should he seize the opportunities that present themselves in the five months between now and the start of the Cowboys’ 2023 campaign, he could play a key role in what OSU does up front.
Everything he’s shown Gundy says so. Everything he’s shown Springfield says so. Everything he’s shown Ross certainly says so.
“If he just stays with Coach Glass and keeps staying with Coach Dickey, he’s gonna be one hell of a player,” Ross said.
News Press sports editor Jason Elmquist contributed to this story.
