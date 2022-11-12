Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is expected to miss his second-straight game when the Cowboys host Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium.
The news was first reported by Action Network's Brett McMurphy and confirmed by the Voice of the Cowboys, Dave Hunziker, during the pregame radio show.
Sanders left the fourth quarter of OSU's Week 8 loss at Kansas State on Oct. 29, and he missed the entirety of the Pokes' 37-16 loss at Kansas in Week 9.
The Cowboys are expected to start redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy instead of true freshman Garret Rangel, who got the nod against the Jayhawks.
Rangel was limited in practice this week, Hunziker said, and that's expected to leave the offense in the hands of Gunnar Gundy. Sanders will be dressed out, but he's considered 'doubtful,' per Hunziker.
Against Kansas, Rangel was 27 of 40 for 303 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Gunnar Gundy, who's expected to make his first career start, enters Saturday afternoon having appeared in three games this season, completing 14-of-27 passes for 144 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Cowboys are also expected to be without a slew of starters, including center Preston Wilson, defensive ends Tyler Lacy and Trace Ford, and safety Thomas Harper.
For the first time in a couple of weeks, wideouts Jaden Bray and Braydon Johnson are expected to play against the Cyclones. First-string running back Dominic Richardson will also play.
