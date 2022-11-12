It didn’t seem likely that Spencer Sanders would be the hero that Oklahoma State needed to nab a 20-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium.
It seemed impossible, actually.
The senior quarterback sustained a shoulder injury against Texas Tech on Oct. 8, and it has lingered ever since. He re-aggravated it during the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ road loss to Kansas State on Halloween weekend, and it kept him out for all of the Week 9 loss at Kansas.
Yet there he was, exchanging his beanie for his helmet and trotting onto the field with the Cowboys trailing the Cyclones 14-10 in the waning moments of the third quarter.
“It was surprising. It threw me off,” Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon said. “I was like, ‘Oh, snap, Spencer’s going back in.’”
Sanders made an appearance in the second quarter, coming in on a fourth-and-1 in hopes of keeping the Cowboys’ drive alive – with redshirt freshman quarterback Gunnar Gundy, making his first collegiate start, having lost his helmet on the third-down play. But the sell-out crowd in attendance figured that was the last they’d see from him against Iowa State (4-6, 1-6 Big 12 Conference).
They were wrong, though. And they’re probably happy they were.
Following the second interception of the day from Gundy, who started over true freshman Garret Rangel, Sanders went over and let the coaches know that he was ready to go.
His first drive was a dud. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) mustered 7 yards in three plays during his first possession back at the helm of the offense. But the second possession is where he officially made his triumphant return, and it played a large part in OSU snapping its first losing streak since 2019.
Sanders went to work after the defense forced a punt, going 6 of 7 for 61 yards to lead the Cowboys on an eight-play, 63-yard scoring drive with nine minutes to go. He put the punctuation on the possession with a 14-yard touchdown pass over a pair of defenders to Nixon, who was wide open in the end zone.
“Sitting on the sideline last week was, you know, it was kind of killing to me,” said Sanders, who finished 9 of 13 for 84 yards and a touchdown. “It was good to get the engine started, I guess you could say.”
“He knows what he’s doing,” Nixon said. “There’s no doubt, no question in your mind that he’s gonna go out and play well. He’s prepared, always.”
It wasn’t a well-kept secret that Sanders hadn’t practiced much throughout the last five weeks. He’s been nursing the nagging injury, and Cowboy coach Mike Gundy has repeatedly said a player of his caliber with 50-plus games of experience doesn’t need to learn much about an offense he knows like the back of his hand.
This week was different, though. Sanders lost his grandfather earlier in the week. Still, he was at practice every day.
But he was ready when needed the most, and the Cowboys were on the ropes when he was called upon.
The offense hadn’t sustained much until Sanders’ return. The Cowboys only managed to put up 152 yards of offense without Sanders, and 83 of those came on a touchdown from Gundy to sophomore wideout John Paul Richardson in the second quarter.
But he wouldn’t take any of the credit for resuscitating life back into OSU’s offense. In the aftermath of the come-from-behind win, he deflected any rumblings of his comeback heroics. He wanted to give credit where credit was due.
“Defense played lights out. You can’t ask for a better defense,” he said. “I didn’t win this game. The defense won this game.”
And he was right.
The Cowboys couldn’t have asked for the defense to perform any better than it did against the Cyclones.
That unit was abysmal the past two weeks, allowing a total of 1,049 yards of offense while generating only five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. The Cowboys entered Week 10 without a sack in the previous three games.
The defense was stifling against Iowa State, forcing the Cyclones into five turnovers and sacking quarterback Hunter Dekkers four times.
“We couldn’t just come out here and have a normal day and get a win,” Cowboys safety Kendal Daniels said. “We needed to take a step forward – a couple steps forward from the last two weeks.”
Iowa State traveled to Stillwater with the 10th-best defense in the country. And yes, the Cyclones forced Gundy into a pair of interceptions during the first start of his young career. And yes, they limited the Cowboys to 244 yards of offense.
But it was OSU’s defense that showed out with the game on the line.
The Cowboys punted the ball back to the Cyclones with a little more than two minutes left, pinning Iowa State on its own 28-yard line with no timeouts. A touchdown, with a successful extra point, would’ve sent the Cyclones back to Ames, Iowa, with an upset win in hand.
And they got down to the Oklahoma State 23-yard line before Dekkers was forced into three-straight incompletions. But on fourth-and-10, with the game on the line, Cowboys defensive end Collin Oliver wrapped up Dekkers from behind and took him to the turf – Oliver's second sack in the fourth quarter.
“Today, our defense was better,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said. “That’s not taking anything away from (Iowa State). Obviously, their defense is really good, but today our defense forced turnovers, stops, put the game away in the end.”
While Sanders has never taken a defensive snap, his presence was felt on that side of the ball. His return was the very thing that allowed the Cowboys to record all of their sacks in the fourth quarter.
“He’s a tough dude, so we just tried to give him the ball as much as we can,” said Daniels, who had 10 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. “We just try to give him the ball back and not put him in bad situations, especially if he’s hurt. That just fuels us.”
On the heels of their grittiest grind-it-out win of the season, the Cowboys will turn their attention to their biggest game of the year: Bedlam.
The Pokes will make the two-hour trek to Norman for a meeting with rival Oklahoma next Saturday, but it won’t be the coveted matchup of usual. The Sooners will be coming off their second-straight loss, and OSU will be trying to regain its footing following its second win in over a month.
The Cowboys won’t have to worry about who’s starting at quarterback next week. Sanders made that clear following the win over Iowa State.
“I’m playing next week. That ain’t even no question,” Sanders said. “You can count me in.”
When most players would take the time to heal, he doesn’t want to. If this is his last edition in the longstanding series, he wants to go out with a bang.
And he wouldn’t miss it for anything.
“I’m too competitive for that s**t," he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.