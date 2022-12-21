For a man who wasn’t sure what to say, Charlie Johnson couldn’t stop raving about JaKobe Sanders.
Johnson, Stillwater High’s offensive line coach, was called upon to speak Monday afternoon before Sanders put pen to paper and signed his National Letter of Intent to continue playing football down the street at Oklahoma State.
“He’s the best offensive lineman we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Johnson, who joined the Pioneers coaching staff in 2017. “But he might be one the best lineman to ever come through here.”
Johnson kept going, reminiscing on the memories the two have created during their time together.
Then he stopped.
Looking 15 feet in front of him, at a table featuring black and orange decorations and the state title Stillwater won two weeks prior, sat Sanders. and he stood there, silently overcome with emotion and on the verge of tears before sharing his final remarks and watching Sanders sign moments later.
“It felt amazing. Finally accomplished my goals,” Sanders said. “Finally just kind of sealed the deal on all I’ve done.”
Sanders, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound center, is one of the Cowboys’ 17 signees for the early signing period that opened Wednesday and closes Friday. He’s now the 10th Pioneer on OSU’s roster.
“We tried to bring in young offensive linemen in every class to develop them. One of them’s right here closer to home,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said Wednesday morning. “JaKobe Sanders has essentially grown up in our house. … I think he’s special. … At some point over the next year, he could be the strongest guy on our team.”
He’s excited that the same people who watched him during his four years at Stillwater High don’t have to go too far to watch him play Division I football. In fact, only a mile separates the school’s campus and Boone Pickens Stadium.
“I say it all the time, ‘This is literally the stuff dreams are made of,’” Pioneers coach Tucker Barnard said. “Everyone of us, when we were little kids, we dreamed of this. Here, in Stillwater, people run around the backyard pretending to be Oklahoma State football players.”
Johnson played a part in Sanders’ decision as an OSU alumnus who went on to win Super Bowl XLI with the Indianapolis Colts during an eight-year career in the NFL. Being able to follow in Johnson’s footsteps, Sanders said, means a lot to him.
More importantly, though, Sanders’ first season at OSU will be exactly 50 years after one of his idol’s first seasons donning bright orange. His grandfather, Robert Turner, was a running back for the Cowboys from 1973-76 and rushed for nearly 2,000 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns.
“It means everything just to continue his legacy,” Sanders said. “People know what he’s done, what I’ve done. Just continuing the family name.”
Sanders was a part of an offensive line that helped pave the way for Pioneers senior running back Noah Roberts to rush for over 2,000 yards. That wasn’t an anomaly, though. He’s been leading Stillwater up front since he was a freshman.
That isn’t something that happened very often, either. Stillwater’s program has found a way to develop longstanding success, with Barnard and Co. taking pride in what the city’s youth teams do as well. In a position as important as center, Sanders has found a way to dominate since day one.
“Goodness gracious. I mean, I think about the number of kids that’ve been able to contribute to us as ninth graders, and it’s, like, few and far between,” Barnard said. “What has he meant? I mean, it’s hard to measure, really.”
The choice, Sanders said, came down to a couple of different things. Of course, he’ll get to stay in the very town he’s always called home. and after growing up with – and protecting – Pioneers quarterback Gage Gundy, he’s comfortable with his father.
Sanders is excited about what lies ahead, too. He’s one piece toward OSU’s puzzle on the offensive line, which Mike Gundy and his staff addressed with this signing class.
OSU had eight different offensive lineman play in at least four games this year. Only two of them started all 12 regular-season games. So, the Cowboys dipped into the transfer portal and landed a pair of former three-star prospects, according to 247Sports, and added another four guys up front out of high school.
As the injuries piled up for the Pokes this season, especially on the offensive line, they watched their College Football Playoff aspirations dissipate in the span of a few weeks. Sanders is aware of that.
And now, with his dreams turning into a reality, he’s ready to get to work.
“Some of the positions we struggled at, where one would get hurt or something, we definitely have more depth in that area,” Sanders said. “We definitely should be competitors next year.”
