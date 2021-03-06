TULSA – During a stretch of more than eight minutes in the second half, a double-digit lead for the Stillwater High girls’ basketball disappeared.
In fact, the Lady Pioneers’ lead became a near double-digit deficit for Bixby. That span was the difference in Saturday’s Class 6A Area contest at Union High.
Bixby took over, thanks to its outside shooting and Stillwater senior forward Claudia Vanzant sitting on the bench in foul trouble. Stillwater couldn’t quite overcome the shooting slump, and ended up losing 51-40.
“It means a lot when they say your girls play hard, but I already knew that,” SHS coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “They do play hard. They’re such great kids, but man this hurts. It hurts for the seniors.”
Saturday’s loss ended Stillwater’s season, but it marked the furthest this program has advanced in over a decade. The Lady Pioneers (11-10) came one win shy of making the state tournament for the first time since 2005.
Stillwater took an eight point lead into the second half and played back and forth with Bixby until SHS junior Chrissen Harland, who led all players with 20 points, drained her second 3-pointer of the quarter.
She gave Stillwater a 34-24 lead with 3 minutes and 55 seconds left in the third quarter. Harland did that while battling an injured right wrist – her shooting hand.
“Thursday, in the game, she sprained her wrist,” Kilpatrick said. “So she didn’t practice (Friday), because she could barely even move it. Today, we taped it up and she’d try it out and comeback saying she didn’t have enough flexibility. We’d try it again, and even two minutes left in warmups we’re still messing with it. … (Friday) she couldn’t even dribble a ball and had no flexibility in that wrist, but she’s a tough kid.”
The Lady Pioneers didn’t score again until 3:10 remaining in the game. During that span, Bixby went on an 18-0 run.
“We went on a cold streak,” Kilpatrick said. “We got cold right when they got hot. That’s something hard to overcome in the second half.”
It began with Vanzant being called for two charging calls during a short stretch late in the third quarter. She went to the bench with four fouls, and Bixby took advantage.
Bixby sank a pair of 3-pointers – and nearly a third – during the final 90 seconds of the period, closing the SHS lead to three points. Another Bixby 3 tied the game quickly in the fourth quarter.
SHS was missing shots it had made earlier in the game, and Bixby was able to rebound easier with Vanzant out of the game.
“When Claudia came out, our rebounding was just different,” Kilpatrick said. “She’s averaging double figures rebounding. I think we missed that, even more the scoring. The scoring is always nice, but whenever she’s out, defensive rebounding is tough and that’s where they hurt us when they made their run.”
Vanzant came back in during the middle of the fourth quarter, but Bixby attacked her knowing she couldn’t foul or her game was over. The Lady Pioneers had chances to trim the lead to three or four points in the final two minutes, but it wasn’t to be for them this day.
Bixby made enough free throws down the stretch to seal the victory, despite making only 12 of 20 from the foul line for the game.
“The biggest swing was when they called those two charges on Claudia,” Kilpatrick said. “It was her third and fourth foul. That was a game changer. I know their big girl was out, as well, but to call two charges right there just hurt us.”
Stillwater built its first half lead by holding Bixby to four points in the second quarter. Bixby used a 4-0 run to take a 15-12 lead early in the quarter, but Stillwater closed the half on a 13-2 run.
Harland scored six points in the run, with Halle Longan adding a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
The Lady Pioneers will graduate seven seniors from this year’s squad. It’s a group Kilpatrick will remember forever for the way it played this season, but also for helping her through her battle with breast cancer since her diagnosis almost a year ago.
“These seniors have a big place in my heart,” Kilpatrick said. “Last year, we didn’t have any seniors on our team, so I essentially got a senior group twice. I kept telling them nobody expected us to be here.
“Whenever we finally broke the top 20, which was like the second to last week of rankings, I had girls calling me, ‘Coach, we’re in the top 20.’ I knew the whole time we should have been, but we were ecstatic to be No. 19. We finally made it. Today, we were down to the last 12 teams in the state and had a really good shot to knock them off today.”
In the locker room, Kilpatrick made sure her seniors heard her final message to them as their coach.
“The biggest thing is making sure they know how much I love them and care about them, because I sure do,” Kilpatrick said. “It’s a great group, especially with everything we’ve been and I’ve been dealing with. They mean a little extra to me. We’ve gone through a lot together. They’ve battled together. I’m proud of them. I thanked them for letting me coach them and wanting to be coached.
“… These seniors showed the younger girls what it’s like to love your teammates and be selfless. They’re showing the younger girls how to be a team and how to love on each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.